NorthCrest Asset Manangement LLC Sells 300 Shares of Euronet Worldwide, Inc. $EEFT

NorthCrest Asset Manangement LLC lessened its position in shares of Euronet Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ:EEFT – Free Report) by 5.5% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,154 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 300 shares during the period. NorthCrest Asset Manangement LLC’s holdings in Euronet Worldwide were worth $549,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Burgundy Asset Management Ltd. lifted its stake in Euronet Worldwide by 6.9% in the 1st quarter. Burgundy Asset Management Ltd. now owns 1,171,426 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $125,167,000 after purchasing an additional 75,126 shares during the last quarter. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Euronet Worldwide by 3.1% in the 1st quarter. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC now owns 1,069,549 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $114,281,000 after purchasing an additional 31,778 shares during the last quarter. Reinhart Partners LLC. lifted its stake in Euronet Worldwide by 21.6% in the 2nd quarter. Reinhart Partners LLC. now owns 897,910 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $91,032,000 after purchasing an additional 159,527 shares during the last quarter. Voss Capital LP lifted its stake in Euronet Worldwide by 30.9% in the 1st quarter. Voss Capital LP now owns 824,589 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $88,107,000 after purchasing an additional 194,589 shares during the last quarter. Finally, New South Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in Euronet Worldwide by 5.9% in the 1st quarter. New South Capital Management Inc. now owns 647,810 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $69,218,000 after purchasing an additional 36,267 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 91.60% of the company’s stock.

Euronet Worldwide Stock Down 0.0%

Euronet Worldwide stock opened at $89.21 on Friday. Euronet Worldwide, Inc. has a 1-year low of $85.24 and a 1-year high of $114.25. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.24, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.72 and a beta of 1.25. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $95.29 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $100.72. The company has a current ratio of 1.15, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74.

Euronet Worldwide ( NASDAQ:EEFT Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 31st. The business services provider reported $2.56 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.66 by ($0.10). Euronet Worldwide had a net margin of 8.06% and a return on equity of 26.62%. The business had revenue of $1.07 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.08 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $2.25 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 8.9% on a year-over-year basis. Euronet Worldwide has set its FY 2025 guidance at 9.640-9.990 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Euronet Worldwide, Inc. will post 9.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

EEFT has been the subject of several research reports. Oppenheimer increased their price objective on shares of Euronet Worldwide from $135.00 to $137.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 2nd. DA Davidson reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $130.00 price objective on shares of Euronet Worldwide in a research note on Friday, September 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, five have assigned a Buy rating and two have given a Hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $122.83.

Euronet Worldwide Profile

Euronet Worldwide, Inc provides payment and transaction processing and distribution solutions to financial institutions, retailers, service providers, and individual consumers worldwide. It operates through three segments: Electronic Fund Transfer Processing, epay, and Money Transfer. The Electronic Fund Transfer Processing segment provides electronic payment solutions, including automated teller machine (ATM) cash withdrawal and deposit services, ATM network participation, outsourced ATM and point-of-sale (POS) management solutions, credit and debit and prepaid card outsourcing, card issuing, and merchant acquiring services.

