NorthCrest Asset Manangement LLC Sells 3,045 Shares of Granite Construction Incorporated $GVA

NorthCrest Asset Manangement LLC decreased its position in Granite Construction Incorporated (NYSE:GVA – Free Report) by 31.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 6,793 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 3,045 shares during the quarter. NorthCrest Asset Manangement LLC’s holdings in Granite Construction were worth $638,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Nuveen LLC acquired a new position in Granite Construction during the 1st quarter worth approximately $21,966,000. Conversant Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Granite Construction in the first quarter valued at about $21,490,000. RPG Investment Advisory LLC increased its position in shares of Granite Construction by 106.6% in the first quarter. RPG Investment Advisory LLC now owns 472,566 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $35,632,000 after acquiring an additional 243,875 shares during the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC increased its position in shares of Granite Construction by 95.2% in the first quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 454,501 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $34,269,000 after acquiring an additional 221,709 shares during the last quarter. Finally, GAMMA Investing LLC increased its position in shares of Granite Construction by 7,509.2% in the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 165,729 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $12,496,000 after acquiring an additional 163,551 shares during the last quarter.

Granite Construction Stock Up 0.1%

Shares of NYSE:GVA opened at $109.74 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $103.33 and a 200-day moving average of $90.17. The company has a market capitalization of $4.81 billion, a PE ratio of 35.86 and a beta of 1.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 1.45 and a current ratio of 1.57. Granite Construction Incorporated has a 52-week low of $69.08 and a 52-week high of $112.16.

Granite Construction Dividend Announcement

Granite Construction ( NYSE:GVA Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 7th. The construction company reported $1.93 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.77 by $0.16. Granite Construction had a net margin of 3.89% and a return on equity of 21.64%. The company had revenue of $1.13 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.16 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.73 earnings per share. Granite Construction’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.4% on a year-over-year basis. Granite Construction has set its FY 2025 guidance at EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Granite Construction Incorporated will post 5.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 30th will be given a dividend of $0.13 per share. This represents a $0.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.5%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 30th. Granite Construction’s dividend payout ratio is 16.99%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, Wall Street Zen raised Granite Construction from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, August 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Sell rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Sell” and an average price target of $76.00.

Insider Transactions at Granite Construction

In other news, Director Louis E. Caldera sold 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.16, for a total transaction of $165,240.00. Following the transaction, the director owned 10,601 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,167,806.16. This represents a 12.40% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, SVP Michael G. Tatusko sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.00, for a total transaction of $220,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president owned 29,241 shares in the company, valued at $3,216,510. This represents a 6.40% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 5,525 shares of company stock valued at $608,314 in the last 90 days. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Granite Construction Company Profile

Granite Construction Incorporated operates as an infrastructure contractor in the United States. It operates through two segments: Construction and Materials segments. The Construction segment engages in the construction and rehabilitation of roads, pavement preservation, bridges, rail lines, airports, marine ports, dams, reservoirs, aqueducts, infrastructure, and site development for use by the public and water-related construction for municipal agencies, commercial water suppliers, industrial facilities, and energy companies; and construction of various complex projects, including infrastructure/site development, mining, public safety, tunnel, solar storage, and power related projects.

