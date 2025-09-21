NorthCrest Asset Manangement LLC Sells 316 Shares of Wyndham Hotels & Resorts $WH

NorthCrest Asset Manangement LLC reduced its stake in shares of Wyndham Hotels & Resorts (NYSE:WH – Free Report) by 4.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 6,262 shares of the company’s stock after selling 316 shares during the period. NorthCrest Asset Manangement LLC’s holdings in Wyndham Hotels & Resorts were worth $529,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of WH. Bank Pictet & Cie Europe AG acquired a new stake in Wyndham Hotels & Resorts during the 4th quarter worth approximately $201,000. Man Group plc acquired a new stake in Wyndham Hotels & Resorts during the 4th quarter worth approximately $339,000. State of Wyoming acquired a new stake in Wyndham Hotels & Resorts during the 4th quarter worth approximately $69,000. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio raised its holdings in Wyndham Hotels & Resorts by 71.4% during the 4th quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 49,616 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,001,000 after buying an additional 20,670 shares during the period. Finally, Forum Financial Management LP acquired a new stake in Wyndham Hotels & Resorts during the 4th quarter worth approximately $232,000. 93.46% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Wyndham Hotels & Resorts alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts have commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley restated an “overweight” rating and set a $105.00 target price on shares of Wyndham Hotels & Resorts in a report on Tuesday, July 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on shares of Wyndham Hotels & Resorts in a research note on Monday, June 23rd. They set an “overweight” rating and a $101.00 price target for the company. Barclays raised their price target on shares of Wyndham Hotels & Resorts from $100.00 to $101.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 25th. Robert W. Baird raised their price target on shares of Wyndham Hotels & Resorts from $98.00 to $99.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 25th. Finally, Truist Financial raised their price target on shares of Wyndham Hotels & Resorts from $100.00 to $101.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 25th. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has given a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $106.98.

Wyndham Hotels & Resorts Trading Down 0.1%

Shares of Wyndham Hotels & Resorts stock opened at $82.96 on Friday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $86.79 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $85.87. Wyndham Hotels & Resorts has a 1 year low of $76.65 and a 1 year high of $113.07. The company has a market capitalization of $6.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.38, a P/E/G ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.44, a current ratio of 1.03 and a quick ratio of 1.03.

Wyndham Hotels & Resorts (NYSE:WH – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 23rd. The company reported $1.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.16 by $0.17. The company had revenue of $397.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $384.69 million. Wyndham Hotels & Resorts had a net margin of 23.10% and a return on equity of 60.79%. Wyndham Hotels & Resorts’s quarterly revenue was up 8.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.13 earnings per share. Wyndham Hotels & Resorts has set its FY 2025 guidance at 4.600-4.780 EPS. Research analysts forecast that Wyndham Hotels & Resorts will post 4.79 EPS for the current year.

Wyndham Hotels & Resorts Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 15th will be given a $0.41 dividend. This represents a $1.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.0%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, September 15th. Wyndham Hotels & Resorts’s payout ratio is presently 38.32%.

Wyndham Hotels & Resorts Company Profile

(Free Report)

Wyndham Hotels & Resorts, Inc engages in the franchise and operation of hotels under the Wyndham brand. It operates through the Hotel Franchising and Hotel Management segments. The Hotel Franchising segment focuses on licensing the company’s lodging brands and providing related services to third-party hotel owners and others.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Wyndham Hotels & Resorts (NYSE:WH – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Wyndham Hotels & Resorts Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Wyndham Hotels & Resorts and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.