NorthCrest Asset Manangement LLC Sells 489 Shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF $EFA

NorthCrest Asset Manangement LLC decreased its position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA – Free Report) by 9.0% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,946 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 489 shares during the quarter. NorthCrest Asset Manangement LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $443,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Manhattan West Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 1.0% during the 1st quarter. Manhattan West Asset Management LLC now owns 12,560 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,027,000 after buying an additional 119 shares in the last quarter. Wolff Financial Management LLC grew its position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 0.8% during the 2nd quarter. Wolff Financial Management LLC now owns 15,971 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,428,000 after buying an additional 119 shares in the last quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 0.3% during the 1st quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 48,409 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $3,956,000 after buying an additional 125 shares in the last quarter. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 2.2% during the 1st quarter. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC now owns 6,100 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $499,000 after buying an additional 130 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sandy Cove Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 1.1% during the 2nd quarter. Sandy Cove Advisors LLC now owns 12,752 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,140,000 after buying an additional 137 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 79.80% of the company’s stock.

Get iShares MSCI EAFE ETF alerts:

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF Price Performance

Shares of EFA stock opened at $93.00 on Friday. iShares MSCI EAFE ETF has a 1-year low of $72.14 and a 1-year high of $93.77. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $90.90 and its 200 day moving average is $87.16. The company has a market cap of $67.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.48 and a beta of 0.86.

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF Profile

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF, formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund’s investment objective is to seek investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of its underlying index, MSCI EAFE Index (the Index). The Index has been developed by MSCI Inc as an equity benchmark for its international stock performance.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EFA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares MSCI EAFE ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MSCI EAFE ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.