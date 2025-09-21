NorthCrest Asset Manangement LLC Sells 685 Shares of Vanguard Value ETF $VTV

NorthCrest Asset Manangement LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV – Free Report) by 24.9% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 2,062 shares of the company’s stock after selling 685 shares during the quarter. NorthCrest Asset Manangement LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Value ETF were worth $370,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in VTV. Brighton Jones LLC lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 7.9% during the fourth quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 42,618 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,215,000 after purchasing an additional 3,109 shares during the last quarter. Bison Wealth LLC increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 10.7% during the fourth quarter. Bison Wealth LLC now owns 3,092 shares of the company’s stock valued at $523,000 after buying an additional 298 shares during the period. Richmond Investment Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Value ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $2,370,000. Drucker Wealth 3.0 LLC increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 8.3% during the fourth quarter. Drucker Wealth 3.0 LLC now owns 43,232 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,319,000 after buying an additional 3,325 shares during the period. Finally, Peak Retirement Planning Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Value ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $3,026,000.

Vanguard Value ETF Trading Down 0.1%

Shares of Vanguard Value ETF stock opened at $185.68 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $145.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.14 and a beta of 0.89. Vanguard Value ETF has a 12 month low of $150.43 and a 12 month high of $186.37. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $180.80 and its 200-day moving average price is $173.94.

About Vanguard Value ETF

Vanguard Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of predominantly large United States companies.

