NorthCrest Asset Manangement LLC Sells 713 Shares of Target Corporation $TGT

NorthCrest Asset Manangement LLC lessened its holdings in Target Corporation (NYSE:TGT – Free Report) by 10.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 6,327 shares of the retailer’s stock after selling 713 shares during the period. NorthCrest Asset Manangement LLC’s holdings in Target were worth $658,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Target by 48.1% in the 1st quarter. Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. now owns 84,190 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $8,786,000 after purchasing an additional 27,329 shares during the period. DSG Capital Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Target by 16.1% in the 1st quarter. DSG Capital Advisors LLC now owns 156,644 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $16,347,000 after purchasing an additional 21,726 shares during the period. Viking Fund Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Target by 20.0% in the 1st quarter. Viking Fund Management LLC now owns 60,000 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $6,262,000 after purchasing an additional 10,000 shares during the period. Correct Capital Wealth Management lifted its stake in shares of Target by 44.7% in the 1st quarter. Correct Capital Wealth Management now owns 13,556 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $1,415,000 after purchasing an additional 4,189 shares during the period. Finally, PDT Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Target in the 1st quarter worth approximately $4,623,000. Institutional investors own 79.73% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

TGT has been the subject of several analyst reports. Wedbush reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Target in a report on Thursday, July 17th. Citigroup increased their target price on shares of Target from $94.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, August 22nd. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on shares of Target in a report on Thursday. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $80.00 target price for the company. Wall Street Zen raised shares of Target from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Sunday, August 17th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reduced their target price on shares of Target from $120.00 to $115.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 20th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, twenty-three have given a Hold rating and four have issued a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $112.69.

Target Stock Down 1.5%

Shares of TGT opened at $88.12 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $40.04 billion, a PE ratio of 10.27, a P/E/G ratio of 2.54 and a beta of 1.16. The business has a fifty day moving average of $99.10 and a 200 day moving average of $98.89. Target Corporation has a 52-week low of $87.35 and a 52-week high of $161.50. The company has a quick ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99.

Target (NYSE:TGT – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 20th. The retailer reported $2.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.04 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $24.99 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $24.84 billion. Target had a return on equity of 23.43% and a net margin of 3.72%.Target’s revenue was down .9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.57 earnings per share. Target has set its FY 2025 guidance at 7.000-9.000 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Target Corporation will post 8.69 EPS for the current year.

Target Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 1st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 12th will be given a dividend of $1.14 per share. This represents a $4.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.2%. This is a positive change from Target’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.12. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 12th. Target’s dividend payout ratio is 53.15%.

About Target

Target Corporation operates as a general merchandise retailer in the United States. The company offers apparel for women, men, boys, girls, toddlers, and infants and newborns, as well as jewelry, accessories, and shoes; and beauty and personal care, baby gear, cleaning, paper products, and pet supplies.

Featured Stories

