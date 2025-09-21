NorthCrest Asset Manangement LLC Sells 9,514 Shares of Matthews International Corporation $MATW

NorthCrest Asset Manangement LLC lowered its stake in Matthews International Corporation (NASDAQ:MATW – Free Report) by 33.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 18,718 shares of the company’s stock after selling 9,514 shares during the quarter. NorthCrest Asset Manangement LLC’s holdings in Matthews International were worth $476,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Central Pacific Bank Trust Division purchased a new stake in shares of Matthews International in the 1st quarter valued at about $149,000. Maven Securities LTD purchased a new stake in shares of Matthews International in the 1st quarter valued at about $334,000. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Matthews International by 4.6% in the 1st quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. now owns 17,686 shares of the company’s stock valued at $393,000 after acquiring an additional 780 shares in the last quarter. Inspire Investing LLC raised its holdings in shares of Matthews International by 9.0% in the 1st quarter. Inspire Investing LLC now owns 17,947 shares of the company’s stock valued at $399,000 after acquiring an additional 1,482 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Penn Mutual Asset Management purchased a new stake in shares of Matthews International in the 1st quarter valued at about $423,000. Institutional investors own 83.08% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, Wall Street Zen raised Matthews International from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, August 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Matthews International has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $40.00.

Matthews International Price Performance

Shares of Matthews International stock opened at $25.05 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.35, a current ratio of 1.66 and a quick ratio of 0.98. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $24.47 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $22.73. The stock has a market capitalization of $771.31 million, a P/E ratio of -11.82 and a beta of 1.27. Matthews International Corporation has a one year low of $18.50 and a one year high of $32.24.

Matthews International (NASDAQ:MATW – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 5th. The company reported $0.28 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.33 by ($0.05). The company had revenue of $349.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $321.95 million. Matthews International had a positive return on equity of 9.15% and a negative net margin of 4.01%. Analysts forecast that Matthews International Corporation will post 1.73 EPS for the current year.

Matthews International Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 25th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 11th were paid a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.0%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 11th. Matthews International’s payout ratio is -47.17%.

About Matthews International

Matthews International Corporation provides brand solutions, memorialization products, and industrial technologies worldwide. It operates through three segments: Memorialization, Industrial Technologies, and SGK Brand Solutions. The Memorialization segment provides bronze and granite memorials, upright granite memorials and monuments, concrete burial vaults, cremation memorialization products, granite benches, flower vases, crypt plates and letters, cremation urns, niche units, cemetery features, and statues, as well as bronze plaques, letters, emblems, vases, lights and photo ceramics, granite monuments, mausoleums, crypts, and flush memorials.

