NorthCrest Asset Manangement LLC Takes $491,000 Position in Illumina, Inc. $ILMN

NorthCrest Asset Manangement LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Illumina, Inc. (NASDAQ:ILMN – Free Report) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 4,871 shares of the life sciences company’s stock, valued at approximately $491,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in ILMN. Rise Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Illumina by 173.6% during the first quarter. Rise Advisors LLC now owns 353 shares of the life sciences company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 224 shares during the period. Rakuten Securities Inc. raised its stake in shares of Illumina by 290.3% during the first quarter. Rakuten Securities Inc. now owns 363 shares of the life sciences company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 270 shares during the period. Center for Financial Planning Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Illumina during the first quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Fourth Dimension Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Illumina during the fourth quarter worth approximately $40,000. Finally, PFS Partners LLC grew its position in shares of Illumina by 400.0% during the first quarter. PFS Partners LLC now owns 500 shares of the life sciences company’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.42% of the company’s stock.

Get Illumina alerts:

Illumina Stock Performance

ILMN stock opened at $102.75 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 1.41 and a current ratio of 1.81. The stock has a market capitalization of $15.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.01, a PEG ratio of 2.31 and a beta of 1.43. Illumina, Inc. has a 1 year low of $68.70 and a 1 year high of $156.66. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $99.78 and its two-hundred day moving average is $89.06.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Illumina ( NASDAQ:ILMN Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 31st. The life sciences company reported $1.19 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.02 by $0.17. Illumina had a net margin of 29.36% and a return on equity of 28.93%. The business had revenue of $1.06 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.12 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.36 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 4.8% on a year-over-year basis. Illumina has set its FY 2025 guidance at 4.450-4.55 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Illumina, Inc. will post 4.51 EPS for the current year.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Robert W. Baird raised their price target on shares of Illumina from $84.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, July 28th. Wall Street Zen downgraded shares of Illumina from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, August 2nd. Canaccord Genuity Group raised their price target on shares of Illumina from $99.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, August 1st. Daiwa Capital Markets downgraded shares of Illumina from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $94.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, August 12th. Finally, Barclays raised their price target on shares of Illumina from $85.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 1st. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, eleven have issued a Hold rating and two have assigned a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $123.06.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on Illumina

Illumina Company Profile

(Free Report)

Illumina, Inc offers sequencing- and array-based solutions for genetic and genomic analysis in the United States, Singapore, the United Kingdom, and internationally. It operates through Core Illumina and GRAIL segments. The company offers sequencing and array-based instruments and consumables, which include reagents, flow cells, and library preparation; whole-genome sequencing kits, which sequence entire genomes of various size and complexity; and targeted resequencing kits, which sequence exomes, specific genes, and RNA or other genomic regions of interest.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ILMN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Illumina, Inc. (NASDAQ:ILMN – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Illumina Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Illumina and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.