NorthCrest Asset Manangement LLC Takes Position in Autodesk, Inc. $ADSK

NorthCrest Asset Manangement LLC acquired a new position in shares of Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADSK – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 1,122 shares of the software company’s stock, valued at approximately $355,000.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC raised its stake in Autodesk by 21.7% during the 2nd quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 52,102 shares of the software company’s stock worth $16,498,000 after buying an additional 9,276 shares during the period. Atticus Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Autodesk during the 2nd quarter worth $111,000. Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. raised its stake in Autodesk by 1.7% during the 2nd quarter. Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. now owns 79,400 shares of the software company’s stock worth $24,580,000 after buying an additional 1,300 shares during the period. Wedmont Private Capital raised its stake in shares of Autodesk by 7.6% in the 2nd quarter. Wedmont Private Capital now owns 4,243 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $1,304,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the period. Finally, Swedbank AB raised its stake in shares of Autodesk by 8.5% in the 2nd quarter. Swedbank AB now owns 150,606 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $46,623,000 after purchasing an additional 11,782 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.24% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In other Autodesk news, EVP Ruth Ann Keene sold 2,761 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $315.10, for a total transaction of $869,991.10. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president directly owned 80,255 shares in the company, valued at $25,288,350.50. The trade was a 3.33% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Steven M. Blum sold 22,420 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $323.75, for a total transaction of $7,258,475.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president owned 13,099 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,240,801.25. This represents a 63.12% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 43,374 shares of company stock valued at $13,899,261 in the last three months. Company insiders own 0.15% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts have issued reports on ADSK shares. Mizuho lifted their price target on Autodesk from $350.00 to $375.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 29th. Loop Capital started coverage on Autodesk in a research note on Monday, July 21st. They issued a “hold” rating and a $320.00 price target on the stock. Barclays lifted their price target on Autodesk from $355.00 to $385.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 29th. Royal Bank Of Canada lifted their price target on Autodesk from $345.00 to $380.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 29th. Finally, Macquarie lifted their price target on Autodesk from $360.00 to $380.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 29th. Seventeen investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and seven have assigned a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Autodesk currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $356.83.

Autodesk Stock Down 0.1%

Shares of ADSK opened at $322.67 on Friday. Autodesk, Inc. has a one year low of $232.67 and a one year high of $329.09. The company has a market cap of $68.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 66.81, a P/E/G ratio of 2.86 and a beta of 1.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 0.76 and a quick ratio of 0.76. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $302.39 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $288.35.

About Autodesk

Autodesk, Inc provides 3D design, engineering, and entertainment technology solutions worldwide. The company offers AutoCAD Civil 3D, a surveying, design, analysis, and documentation solution for civil engineering, including land development, transportation, and environmental projects; BuildingConnected, a SaaS preconstruction solution; AutoCAD, a software for professional design, drafting, detailing, and visualization; AutoCAD LT, a drafting and detailing software; computer-aided manufacturing (CAM) software for computer numeric control machining, inspection, and modelling for manufacturing; Fusion 360, a 3D CAD, CAM, and computer-aided engineering tool; and Industry Collections tools for professionals in architecture, engineering and construction, product design and manufacturing, and media and entertainment collection industries.

