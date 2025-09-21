NorthCrest Asset Manangement LLC Takes Position in HF Sinclair Corporation $DINO

NorthCrest Asset Manangement LLC acquired a new stake in HF Sinclair Corporation (NYSE:DINO – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 9,492 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $419,000.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Byrne Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in HF Sinclair during the 1st quarter worth approximately $35,000. Allworth Financial LP grew its position in HF Sinclair by 553.9% during the 1st quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 1,334 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 1,130 shares during the last quarter. UMB Bank n.a. grew its position in HF Sinclair by 2,202.9% during the 1st quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 1,566 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,000 after acquiring an additional 1,498 shares during the last quarter. MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB grew its position in HF Sinclair by 111.8% during the 2nd quarter. MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB now owns 2,031 shares of the company’s stock worth $83,000 after acquiring an additional 1,072 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Harbour Investments Inc. grew its position in HF Sinclair by 15.0% during the 1st quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 2,380 shares of the company’s stock worth $78,000 after acquiring an additional 310 shares during the last quarter. 88.29% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at HF Sinclair

In related news, EVP Valerie Pompa sold 11,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.53, for a total transaction of $467,830.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president directly owned 39,591 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,683,805.23. This trade represents a 21.74% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.34% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

HF Sinclair Stock Performance

Shares of HF Sinclair stock opened at $52.48 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $9.82 billion, a PE ratio of -114.09 and a beta of 1.07. HF Sinclair Corporation has a 12 month low of $24.66 and a 12 month high of $53.33. The company has a current ratio of 1.82, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $47.18 and its 200 day simple moving average is $39.18.

HF Sinclair (NYSE:DINO – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 31st. The company reported $1.70 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.09 by $0.61. The business had revenue of $6.78 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.93 billion. HF Sinclair had a positive return on equity of 1.89% and a negative net margin of 0.32%.The firm’s revenue was down 13.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.78 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that HF Sinclair Corporation will post 2.39 EPS for the current year.

HF Sinclair Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 4th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 21st were issued a $0.50 dividend. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.8%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 21st. HF Sinclair’s payout ratio is -434.78%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

DINO has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price target on HF Sinclair from $54.00 to $61.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. TD Cowen increased their price objective on HF Sinclair from $45.00 to $46.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, August 1st. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on HF Sinclair from $34.00 to $38.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 11th. Wolfe Research lowered HF Sinclair from a “peer perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Monday, July 14th. Finally, UBS Group increased their price objective on HF Sinclair from $51.00 to $58.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 26th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, six have issued a Buy rating, five have issued a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, HF Sinclair currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $53.25.

HF Sinclair Company Profile

HF Sinclair Corporation operates as an independent energy company. The company produces and markets gasoline, diesel fuel, jet fuel, renewable diesel, specialty lubricant products, specialty chemicals, specialty and modified asphalt, and others. It owns and operates refineries located in Kansas, Oklahoma, New Mexico, Utah, Washington, and Wyoming; and markets its refined products principally in the Southwest United States and Rocky Mountains, Pacific Northwest, and in other neighboring Plains states.

Further Reading

