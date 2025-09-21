Northeast Bancorp (NASDAQ:NBN) Rating Increased to Buy at Wall Street Zen

Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Northeast Bancorp (NASDAQ:NBN – Free Report) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report published on Saturday.

Northeast Bancorp Stock Performance

NBN opened at $109.41 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $898.26 million, a PE ratio of 10.85 and a beta of 0.63. Northeast Bancorp has a twelve month low of $68.89 and a twelve month high of $113.01. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $103.11 and its 200 day moving average price is $92.97. The company has a current ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85.

Northeast Bancorp (NASDAQ:NBN – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Monday, July 28th. The financial services provider reported $3.00 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.54 by $0.46. The company had revenue of $62.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $56.50 million. Northeast Bancorp had a net margin of 23.77% and a return on equity of 19.19%.

Northeast Bancorp Announces Dividend

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Northeast Bancorp

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 9th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 25th will be issued a $0.01 dividend. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.0%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 25th. Northeast Bancorp’s payout ratio is presently 0.40%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Ellsworth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Northeast Bancorp by 1.3% in the 1st quarter. Ellsworth Advisors LLC now owns 11,608 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,063,000 after purchasing an additional 144 shares during the last quarter. Jump Financial LLC boosted its holdings in Northeast Bancorp by 5.2% in the 2nd quarter. Jump Financial LLC now owns 3,129 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $278,000 after purchasing an additional 154 shares during the last quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Northeast Bancorp by 4.4% in the 1st quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. now owns 4,157 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $381,000 after acquiring an additional 175 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Northeast Bancorp by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 57,181 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $5,245,000 after purchasing an additional 238 shares during the period. Finally, CWM LLC increased its holdings in Northeast Bancorp by 136.8% in the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 438 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 253 shares during the last quarter.

Northeast Bancorp Company Profile

Northeast Bank provides banking services to individual and corporate customers in Maine. The company's deposit products include demand deposit, NOW, money market, savings, certificate of deposit, and individual retirement accounts, as well as checking accounts. Its loan portfolio comprises residential mortgage loans; multi-family and other commercial real estate loans; commercial and industrial loans, such as term loans, lines of credit and equipment, and receivables financing; consumer loans comprising mobile home and overdraft, and deposit-secured loans; and small business administration loans.

