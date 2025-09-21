Northern Trust Corporation (NASDAQ:NTRS) Given Average Recommendation of “Reduce” by Brokerages

Northern Trust Corporation (NASDAQ:NTRS – Get Free Report) has received an average recommendation of “Reduce” from the fourteen analysts that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price target among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $119.5833.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Evercore ISI upped their target price on shares of Northern Trust from $108.00 to $121.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 2nd. Barclays upped their price objective on Northern Trust from $128.00 to $136.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 24th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reaffirmed an “underperform” rating and issued a $118.00 price objective (down from $120.00) on shares of Northern Trust in a research report on Thursday, July 24th. Royal Bank Of Canada set a $123.00 price objective on Northern Trust and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, June 30th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Northern Trust from $103.00 to $106.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 1st.

Get Northern Trust alerts:

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on Northern Trust

Northern Trust Trading Down 0.5%

Shares of Northern Trust stock opened at $131.50 on Tuesday. Northern Trust has a 12-month low of $81.62 and a 12-month high of $133.00. The stock has a market cap of $25.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.45, a P/E/G ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 1.30. The company has a quick ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. The business’s 50 day moving average is $128.33 and its 200-day moving average is $112.43.

Northern Trust (NASDAQ:NTRS – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 23rd. The asset manager reported $2.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.08 by $0.05. Northern Trust had a net margin of 11.75% and a return on equity of 14.06%. The firm had revenue of $2 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.96 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $4.34 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 26.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that Northern Trust will post 8.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Northern Trust Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 5th will be paid a dividend of $0.80 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 5th. This represents a $3.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.4%. This is a boost from Northern Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.75. Northern Trust’s dividend payout ratio is 37.60%.

Insider Activity

In related news, Director Robert Edward Jr. Moritz bought 256 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 13th. The stock was bought at an average price of $126.34 per share, for a total transaction of $32,343.04. Following the purchase, the director owned 2,525 shares in the company, valued at $319,008.50. This represents a 11.28% increase in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.77% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Northern Trust

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of NTRS. FNY Investment Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in Northern Trust during the second quarter worth approximately $25,000. Continuum Advisory LLC lifted its holdings in Northern Trust by 5,340.0% during the 1st quarter. Continuum Advisory LLC now owns 272 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 267 shares during the last quarter. Hantz Financial Services Inc. lifted its holdings in Northern Trust by 5,225.0% during the 2nd quarter. Hantz Financial Services Inc. now owns 213 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 209 shares during the last quarter. AlphaCore Capital LLC lifted its holdings in Northern Trust by 87.4% during the 2nd quarter. AlphaCore Capital LLC now owns 208 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 97 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Zions Bancorporation National Association UT acquired a new stake in Northern Trust during the 1st quarter worth approximately $29,000. 83.19% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Northern Trust

(Get Free Report)

Northern Trust Corporation, a financial holding company, provides wealth management, asset servicing, asset management, and banking solutions for corporations, institutions, families, and individuals worldwide. It operates in two segments, Asset Servicing and Wealth Management. The Asset Servicing segment offers asset servicing and related services, including custody, fund administration, investment operations outsourcing, investment management, investment risk and analytical services, employee benefit services, securities lending, foreign exchange, treasury management, brokerage services, transition management services, banking, and cash management services.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Northern Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Northern Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.