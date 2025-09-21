Novo Nordisk A/S $NVO Shares Sold by NorthCrest Asset Manangement LLC

NorthCrest Asset Manangement LLC lowered its position in shares of Novo Nordisk A/S (NYSE:NVO – Free Report) by 2.1% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 10,533 shares of the company’s stock after selling 230 shares during the quarter. NorthCrest Asset Manangement LLC’s holdings in Novo Nordisk A/S were worth $729,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Copeland Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Novo Nordisk A/S by 184.8% in the 1st quarter. Copeland Capital Management LLC now owns 393 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 255 shares during the last quarter. North Capital Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Novo Nordisk A/S in the 1st quarter valued at $27,000. Park Square Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Novo Nordisk A/S in the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. Stone House Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Novo Nordisk A/S in the 1st quarter valued at $30,000. Finally, Disciplina Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Novo Nordisk A/S by 162.3% in the 1st quarter. Disciplina Capital Management LLC now owns 480 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 297 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 11.54% of the company’s stock.

NVO opened at $61.45 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $56.88 and a 200-day moving average of $65.26. The company has a market capitalization of $274.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.88, a PEG ratio of 2.33 and a beta of 0.66. Novo Nordisk A/S has a 1-year low of $45.05 and a 1-year high of $129.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 0.56 and a current ratio of 0.78.

Novo Nordisk A/S ( NYSE:NVO Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 6th. The company reported $0.97 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.93 by $0.04. Novo Nordisk A/S had a net margin of 35.60% and a return on equity of 78.64%. The company had revenue of $11.69 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $77.51 billion. Equities analysts expect that Novo Nordisk A/S will post 3.84 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 26th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 18th were issued a $0.4119 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 18th. This represents a dividend yield of 240.0%. Novo Nordisk A/S’s payout ratio is 22.53%.

NVO has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Zacks Research lowered shares of Novo Nordisk A/S from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 20th. Berenberg Bank raised shares of Novo Nordisk A/S from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. TD Cowen cut their target price on shares of Novo Nordisk A/S from $105.00 to $70.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, August 19th. HSBC downgraded shares of Novo Nordisk A/S from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $57.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, July 31st. Finally, BNP Paribas Exane raised shares of Novo Nordisk A/S from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $54.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, six have assigned a Buy rating, eleven have issued a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $81.00.

Novo Nordisk A/S, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the research and development, manufacture, and distribution of pharmaceutical products in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Mainland China, Hong Kong, Taiwan, North America, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Diabetes and Obesity Care, and Rare Disease.

