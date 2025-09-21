Nu Skin Enterprises (NYSE:NUS) Raised to Strong-Buy at Wall Street Zen

Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Nu Skin Enterprises (NYSE:NUS – Free Report) from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a report released on Saturday morning.

Separately, Zacks Research raised Nu Skin Enterprises to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 12th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Hold rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $6.88.

Nu Skin Enterprises Trading Down 1.9%

Shares of Nu Skin Enterprises stock opened at $12.09 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a current ratio of 2.01. Nu Skin Enterprises has a 52 week low of $5.32 and a 52 week high of $12.40. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $10.52 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $8.44. The stock has a market capitalization of $598.46 million, a PE ratio of 6.01 and a beta of 0.92.

Nu Skin Enterprises (NYSE:NUS – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 7th. The company reported $0.43 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.25 by $0.18. Nu Skin Enterprises had a return on equity of 8.23% and a net margin of 6.20%.The firm had revenue of $386.14 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $376.68 million. Nu Skin Enterprises has set its FY 2025 guidance at 1.150-1.350 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Nu Skin Enterprises will post 1.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Nu Skin Enterprises Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 29th were given a $0.06 dividend. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.0%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 29th. Nu Skin Enterprises’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 11.94%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Nu Skin Enterprises news, EVP Chayce David Clark sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.97, for a total value of $239,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president directly owned 233,140 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,790,685.80. This trade represents a 7.90% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Daniel W. Campbell sold 23,391 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.10, for a total value of $283,031.10. Following the completion of the sale, the director directly owned 53,375 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $645,837.50. This represents a 30.47% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 58,926 shares of company stock valued at $711,364 over the last ninety days. 2.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Trading of Nu Skin Enterprises

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in Nu Skin Enterprises by 4.9% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,133,109 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,006,000 after buying an additional 193,038 shares during the last quarter. Prescott Group Capital Management L.L.C. increased its position in Nu Skin Enterprises by 24.4% in the second quarter. Prescott Group Capital Management L.L.C. now owns 1,734,608 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,860,000 after buying an additional 340,000 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its position in Nu Skin Enterprises by 7.2% in the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,319,885 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,582,000 after buying an additional 88,088 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. increased its position in Nu Skin Enterprises by 28.9% in the second quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 1,222,833 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,770,000 after buying an additional 274,123 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Nu Skin Enterprises by 1.8% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,175,049 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,391,000 after purchasing an additional 21,276 shares in the last quarter. 82.84% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Nu Skin Enterprises Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Nu Skin Enterprises, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the development and distribution of various beauty and wellness products worldwide. It offers skin care devices, cosmetics, and other personal care products, including ageLOC LumiSpa and ageLOC LumiSpa iO; and nutricentials skin care products.

Featured Stories

