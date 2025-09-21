NVIDIA Corporation $NVDA Position Trimmed by Lpwm LLC

Lpwm LLC reduced its holdings in NVIDIA Corporation (NASDAQ:NVDA – Free Report) by 1.2% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 28,047 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock after selling 342 shares during the quarter. NVIDIA makes up 1.3% of Lpwm LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 15th biggest position. Lpwm LLC’s holdings in NVIDIA were worth $4,431,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC increased its position in NVIDIA by 2.9% in the first quarter. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC now owns 206,794,926 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $22,412,434,000 after buying an additional 5,896,735 shares during the period. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC boosted its holdings in shares of NVIDIA by 11.4% during the fourth quarter. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC now owns 200,898,191 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $26,978,618,000 after acquiring an additional 20,494,402 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its position in shares of NVIDIA by 123.5% during the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 187,995,213 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $20,374,921,000 after acquiring an additional 103,889,872 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen LLC acquired a new stake in shares of NVIDIA in the 1st quarter worth about $15,089,414,000. Finally, Amundi lifted its position in NVIDIA by 16.0% in the 1st quarter. Amundi now owns 135,770,043 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $13,826,199,000 after purchasing an additional 18,733,431 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 65.27% of the company’s stock.

In other NVIDIA news, Director Mark A. Stevens sold 297,797 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $178.19, for a total transaction of $53,064,447.43. Following the completion of the sale, the director directly owned 7,749,803 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,380,937,396.57. This trade represents a 3.70% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Jen Hsun Huang sold 75,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $176.42, for a total value of $13,231,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 71,683,203 shares in the company, valued at $12,646,350,673.26. This represents a 0.10% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 4,020,022 shares of company stock valued at $677,418,500 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 4.17% of the company’s stock.

NVDA stock opened at $176.67 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a current ratio of 4.21 and a quick ratio of 3.60. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.29 trillion, a P/E ratio of 50.33, a P/E/G ratio of 1.28 and a beta of 2.10. NVIDIA Corporation has a 52-week low of $86.62 and a 52-week high of $184.48. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $175.73 and its 200-day simple moving average is $143.62.

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 27th. The computer hardware maker reported $1.05 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.01 by $0.04. NVIDIA had a net margin of 52.41% and a return on equity of 101.74%. The firm had revenue of $46.74 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $45.65 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.68 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 55.6% on a year-over-year basis. NVIDIA has set its Q3 2026 guidance at EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that NVIDIA Corporation will post 2.77 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 2nd. Investors of record on Thursday, September 11th will be given a dividend of $0.01 per share. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.0%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 11th. NVIDIA’s payout ratio is presently 1.14%.

Several research analysts have commented on NVDA shares. UBS Group upped their target price on shares of NVIDIA from $175.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 21st. New Street Research boosted their price objective on NVIDIA from $200.00 to $235.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, September 12th. Bank of America raised their target price on NVIDIA from $220.00 to $235.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 28th. Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on NVIDIA from $195.00 to $225.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 25th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price target on NVIDIA from $206.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 28th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, thirty-six have issued a Buy rating, four have given a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $208.47.

NVIDIA Corporation provides graphics and compute and networking solutions in the United States, Taiwan, China, Hong Kong, and internationally. The Graphics segment offers GeForce GPUs for gaming and PCs, the GeForce NOW game streaming service and related infrastructure, and solutions for gaming platforms; Quadro/NVIDIA RTX GPUs for enterprise workstation graphics; virtual GPU or vGPU software for cloud-based visual and virtual computing; automotive platforms for infotainment systems; and Omniverse software for building and operating metaverse and 3D internet applications.

