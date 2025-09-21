NVIDIA Corporation $NVDA Shares Bought by Sandy Cove Advisors LLC

Sandy Cove Advisors LLC raised its position in NVIDIA Corporation (NASDAQ:NVDA – Free Report) by 3.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 21,758 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 713 shares during the period. NVIDIA comprises approximately 1.2% of Sandy Cove Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 20th biggest holding. Sandy Cove Advisors LLC’s holdings in NVIDIA were worth $3,437,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Sard Wealth Management Group LLC lifted its position in shares of NVIDIA by 6.0% in the second quarter. Sard Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 6,195 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $979,000 after acquiring an additional 353 shares in the last quarter. Sandbox Financial Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of NVIDIA by 6.2% in the second quarter. Sandbox Financial Partners LLC now owns 52,016 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $8,218,000 after acquiring an additional 3,019 shares in the last quarter. WealthCare Investment Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of NVIDIA by 38.3% in the second quarter. WealthCare Investment Partners LLC now owns 8,217 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $1,309,000 after acquiring an additional 2,277 shares in the last quarter. Melone Private Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in shares of NVIDIA in the second quarter valued at $243,000. Finally, Strategic Advocates LLC lifted its position in shares of NVIDIA by 4.4% in the second quarter. Strategic Advocates LLC now owns 90,047 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $14,227,000 after acquiring an additional 3,830 shares in the last quarter. 65.27% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NVDA stock opened at $176.67 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a quick ratio of 3.60 and a current ratio of 4.21. NVIDIA Corporation has a 1 year low of $86.62 and a 1 year high of $184.48. The firm has a market cap of $4.29 trillion, a P/E ratio of 50.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.28 and a beta of 2.10. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $175.73 and a 200-day simple moving average of $143.62.

NVIDIA ( NASDAQ:NVDA Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 27th. The computer hardware maker reported $1.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.01 by $0.04. NVIDIA had a return on equity of 101.74% and a net margin of 52.41%.The business had revenue of $46.74 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $45.65 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.68 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 55.6% compared to the same quarter last year. NVIDIA has set its Q3 2026 guidance at EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that NVIDIA Corporation will post 2.77 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 2nd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 11th will be paid a dividend of $0.01 per share. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.0%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 11th. NVIDIA’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 1.14%.

In other NVIDIA news, CFO Colette Kress sold 30,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $176.40, for a total transaction of $5,380,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer owned 2,883,402 shares in the company, valued at $508,632,112.80. This trade represents a 1.05% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Stephen C. Neal sold 28,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $177.58, for a total value of $4,972,240.00. Following the sale, the director owned 143,410 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $25,466,747.80. This trade represents a 16.34% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 4,020,022 shares of company stock worth $677,418,500 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 4.17% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on NVDA shares. Truist Financial upped their price objective on NVIDIA from $210.00 to $228.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 28th. Summit Insights upgraded NVIDIA from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 29th. Citigroup reduced their price objective on NVIDIA from $210.00 to $200.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, September 8th. Evercore ISI increased their target price on NVIDIA from $190.00 to $214.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 22nd. Finally, New Street Research increased their target price on NVIDIA from $200.00 to $235.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, September 12th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, thirty-six have issued a Buy rating, four have issued a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, NVIDIA currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $208.47.

NVIDIA Corporation provides graphics and compute and networking solutions in the United States, Taiwan, China, Hong Kong, and internationally. The Graphics segment offers GeForce GPUs for gaming and PCs, the GeForce NOW game streaming service and related infrastructure, and solutions for gaming platforms; Quadro/NVIDIA RTX GPUs for enterprise workstation graphics; virtual GPU or vGPU software for cloud-based visual and virtual computing; automotive platforms for infotainment systems; and Omniverse software for building and operating metaverse and 3D internet applications.

