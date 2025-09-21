Omeros (NASDAQ:OMER) Upgraded by Wall Street Zen to Hold Rating

Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Omeros (NASDAQ:OMER – Free Report) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note published on Saturday.

Several other research firms have also recently weighed in on OMER. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Omeros in a report on Friday, August 15th. D. Boral Capital restated a “buy” rating and issued a $36.00 target price on shares of Omeros in a research note on Wednesday, September 3rd. Finally, HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and issued a $9.00 target price on shares of Omeros in a research note on Friday, June 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, three have issued a Buy rating and two have issued a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $18.00.

Omeros Price Performance

NASDAQ:OMER opened at $4.18 on Friday. Omeros has a fifty-two week low of $2.95 and a fifty-two week high of $13.60. The stock has a market capitalization of $284.49 million, a PE ratio of -1.98 and a beta of 2.37. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $4.04 and its 200-day simple moving average is $4.98.

Omeros (NASDAQ:OMER – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 14th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.53) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.55) by $0.02. The business had revenue of $28.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.31 million. On average, research analysts expect that Omeros will post -3.09 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in OMER. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Omeros during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $32,000. Harbour Investments Inc. grew its holdings in Omeros by 46.1% in the 2nd quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 13,469 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 4,251 shares in the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its holdings in Omeros by 829.6% in the 2nd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 13,414 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 11,971 shares in the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. acquired a new position in Omeros in the 2nd quarter valued at $40,000. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Omeros in the 2nd quarter valued at $47,000. 48.79% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Omeros

Omeros Corporation, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes small-molecule and protein therapeutics, and orphan indications targeting immunologic diseases, including complement-mediated diseases, cancers, and addictive and compulsive disorders. The company’s products under development include Narsoplimab (OMS721/MASP-2) that has completed pivotal trial for hematopoietic stem-cell transplant-associated thrombotic microangiopathy (TA-TMA); that is in Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of immunoglobulin A nephropathy (IgAN); and Phase II clinical trial to treat COVID-19.

Further Reading

