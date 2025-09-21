PainReform (NASDAQ:PRFX) Downgraded by Wall Street Zen to Strong Sell

Wall Street Zen lowered shares of PainReform (NASDAQ:PRFX – Free Report) to a strong sell rating in a report issued on Saturday.
PainReform Trading Up 4.2%
NASDAQ PRFX opened at $1.48 on Friday. PainReform has a 12 month low of $1.25 and a 12 month high of $16.63. The stock has a market cap of $2.97 million, a P/E ratio of -0.01 and a beta of 0.58. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $1.47 and its 200-day moving average price is $1.85.
About PainReform
Want More Great Investing Ideas?
Featured Articles
- Five stocks we like better than PainReform
- How to Find Undervalued Stocks
- Caterpillar Stock Hits All-Time High—Is There More Room to Run?
- Pros And Cons Of Monthly Dividend Stocks
- Berkshire-Backed Lennar Slides After Weak Q3 Earnings
- What is the S&P 500 and How It is Distinct from Other Indexes
- Analysts Turn Bullish on Hershey—Is Pepsi the Next Value Play?
Receive News & Ratings for PainReform Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PainReform and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.