PainReform (NASDAQ:PRFX) Downgraded by Wall Street Zen to Strong Sell

Wall Street Zen lowered shares of PainReform (NASDAQ:PRFX – Free Report) to a strong sell rating in a report issued on Saturday.

PainReform Trading Up 4.2%

NASDAQ PRFX opened at $1.48 on Friday. PainReform has a 12 month low of $1.25 and a 12 month high of $16.63. The stock has a market cap of $2.97 million, a P/E ratio of -0.01 and a beta of 0.58. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $1.47 and its 200-day moving average price is $1.85.

About PainReform

PainReform Ltd., a clinical stage specialty pharmaceutical company, focuses on the reformulation of established therapeutics and provides an extended period of post-surgical pain relief in Israel. It develops PRF-110, a viscous clear oil-based solution that is instilled directly into the surgical wound to provide localized and extended post-operative analgesia, as well as in Phase 3 clinical trial for pain treatment of patients undergoing bunionectomy and second trial for pain treatment of hernia repair operations.

