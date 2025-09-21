Palisade Bio (NASDAQ:PALI) Upgraded by Wall Street Zen to Sell Rating

Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Palisade Bio (NASDAQ:PALI – Free Report) to a sell rating in a research note released on Saturday morning.

Palisade Bio Trading Up 0.4%

Shares of NASDAQ PALI opened at $0.60 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $5.47 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.15 and a beta of 1.40. Palisade Bio has a 1-year low of $0.53 and a 1-year high of $4.32. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $0.79 and its 200 day moving average is $0.75.

Palisade Bio (NASDAQ:PALI – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 11th. The company reported ($0.58) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.48) by ($0.10). On average, analysts forecast that Palisade Bio will post -12.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Palisade Bio

About Palisade Bio

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Palisade Bio stock. Cetera Investment Advisers purchased a new position in shares of Palisade Bio, Inc. ( NASDAQ:PALI Free Report ) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 70,006 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $116,000. Cetera Investment Advisers owned about 2.53% of Palisade Bio at the end of the most recent reporting period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 11.79% of the company’s stock.

Palisade Bio, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on focuses on developing therapeutics that protect the integrity of the intestinal barrier in the United States. The company's lead therapeutic candidate is PALI-2108, a prodrug PDE4 inhibitor, currently under pre-clinical development as a therapeutic for patients living with inflammatory bowel diseases, including ulcerative colitis and Crohn's disease (CD), as well as develops PALI-1908, an oral, selective PDE4 inhibitor prodrug that is locally bioactivated in the terminal ileum of CD patients, currently in the research stage.

