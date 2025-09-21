Pallas Capital Advisors LLC Acquires Shares of 5,010 NetApp, Inc. $NTAP

Pallas Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of NetApp, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTAP – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm purchased 5,010 shares of the data storage provider’s stock, valued at approximately $534,000.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Horizon Investments LLC lifted its holdings in NetApp by 3.8% during the 1st quarter. Horizon Investments LLC now owns 2,919 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $255,000 after purchasing an additional 107 shares during the last quarter. MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB raised its position in NetApp by 11.0% during the second quarter. MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB now owns 1,083 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $115,000 after acquiring an additional 107 shares in the last quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. raised its position in shares of NetApp by 54.9% in the first quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. now owns 350 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 124 shares during the period. Hohimer Wealth Management LLC increased its position in NetApp by 0.4% during the first quarter. Hohimer Wealth Management LLC now owns 29,694 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $2,608,000 after acquiring an additional 131 shares during the period. Finally, Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV grew its stake in NetApp by 0.5% during the first quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV now owns 26,827 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $2,356,000 after buying an additional 137 shares in the last quarter. 92.17% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several research firms have issued reports on NTAP. Morgan Stanley set a $117.00 price target on shares of NetApp in a report on Thursday, August 28th. Bank of America lifted their price target on shares of NetApp from $121.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, August 25th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on shares of NetApp from $115.00 to $100.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of NetApp from $115.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 17th. Finally, UBS Group lifted their price target on shares of NetApp from $108.00 to $114.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 28th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and ten have issued a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $124.07.

In other news, CEO George Kurian sold 8,750 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $122.91, for a total transaction of $1,075,462.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 274,938 shares in the company, valued at $33,792,629.58. This trade represents a 3.08% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Elizabeth M. O’callahan sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $123.67, for a total value of $123,670.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president owned 23,628 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,922,074.76. The trade was a 4.06% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 28,750 shares of company stock valued at $3,255,778 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.28% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:NTAP opened at $125.16 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $111.36 and a 200-day moving average price of $100.76. NetApp, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $71.84 and a fifty-two week high of $135.45. The firm has a market cap of $24.98 billion, a PE ratio of 22.11, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.72 and a beta of 1.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.55, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a current ratio of 1.31.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 22nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 3rd will be issued a dividend of $0.52 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, October 3rd. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.7%. NetApp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 36.75%.

NetApp, Inc provides cloud-led and data-centric services to manage and share data on-premises, and private and public clouds worldwide. It operates in two segments, Hybrid Cloud and Public Could. The company offers intelligent data management software, such as NetApp ONTAP, NetApp Snapshot, NetApp SnapCenter Backup Management, NetApp SnapMirror Data Replication, NetApp SnapLock Data Compliance, and storage infrastructure solutions, including NetApp All-Flash FAS series, NetApp Fabric Attached Storage, NetApp E/EF series, and NetApp StorageGRID.

