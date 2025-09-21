Pallas Capital Advisors LLC Has $413,000 Holdings in Dolby Laboratories $DLB

Pallas Capital Advisors LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Dolby Laboratories (NYSE:DLB – Free Report) by 3.2% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 5,564 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after selling 185 shares during the period. Pallas Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Dolby Laboratories were worth $413,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Alpine Bank Wealth Management acquired a new position in shares of Dolby Laboratories during the first quarter worth $25,000. Cheviot Value Management LLC acquired a new position in Dolby Laboratories in the first quarter valued at $27,000. MAI Capital Management lifted its holdings in Dolby Laboratories by 87.1% in the first quarter. MAI Capital Management now owns 348 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 162 shares during the period. Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd acquired a new position in Dolby Laboratories in the first quarter valued at $29,000. Finally, Global X Japan Co. Ltd. acquired a new position in Dolby Laboratories in the first quarter valued at $51,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 58.56% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms recently issued reports on DLB. Barrington Research restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $100.00 target price on shares of Dolby Laboratories in a report on Friday, September 12th. Tigress Financial boosted their target price on shares of Dolby Laboratories from $112.00 to $114.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 15th. Robert W. Baird began coverage on shares of Dolby Laboratories in a report on Friday, September 5th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $74.00 target price on the stock. Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Dolby Laboratories from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, August 30th. Finally, Baird R W upgraded shares of Dolby Laboratories to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, September 5th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and two have issued a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Dolby Laboratories currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $95.75.

Insider Activity at Dolby Laboratories

In other news, CEO Kevin J. Yeaman sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.66, for a total transaction of $1,791,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer owned 114,725 shares in the company, valued at $8,221,193.50. This trade represents a 17.89% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, SVP Shriram Revankar sold 7,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.92, for a total transaction of $524,440.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president owned 70,435 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,276,990.20. The trade was a 9.04% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 124,366 shares of company stock valued at $9,144,463. 38.39% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Dolby Laboratories Stock Down 0.8%

Dolby Laboratories stock opened at $71.53 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $73.38 and a 200-day moving average price of $75.16. Dolby Laboratories has a twelve month low of $68.24 and a twelve month high of $89.66. The company has a market capitalization of $6.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.20 and a beta of 0.93.

Dolby Laboratories (NYSE:DLB – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 31st. The electronics maker reported $0.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.72 by $0.06. Dolby Laboratories had a net margin of 19.62% and a return on equity of 11.52%. The company had revenue of $315.55 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $305.23 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.71 EPS. Dolby Laboratories’s quarterly revenue was up 9.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Dolby Laboratories has set its FY 2025 guidance at 3.880-4.030 EPS. Q4 2025 guidance at 0.610-0.760 EPS. Equities analysts expect that Dolby Laboratories will post 2.94 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Dolby Laboratories Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, August 20th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 12th were paid a dividend of $0.33 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, August 12th. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.8%. Dolby Laboratories’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 48.35%.

Dolby Laboratories Profile

Dolby Laboratories, Inc creates audio and imaging technologies that transform entertainment at the cinema, DTV transmissions and devices, mobile devices, OTT video and music services, home entertainment devices, and automobiles. The company develops and licenses its audio technologies, such as AAC & HE-AAC, a digital audio codec solution used for a range of media applications; AVC, a digital video codec with high bandwidth efficiency used in various media devices; Dolby AC-4, a digital audio coding technology that delivers new audio experiences to a range of playback devices; and Dolby Atmos technology for cinema and various media devices.

Featured Articles

