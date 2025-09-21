Pallas Capital Advisors LLC Has $445,000 Holdings in CNA Financial Corporation $CNA

Pallas Capital Advisors LLC trimmed its position in shares of CNA Financial Corporation (NYSE:CNA – Free Report) by 27.4% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 9,553 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 3,597 shares during the period. Pallas Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in CNA Financial were worth $445,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Ameriprise Financial Inc. raised its holdings in CNA Financial by 1.2% during the 4th quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 37,960 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,836,000 after purchasing an additional 447 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC raised its stake in shares of CNA Financial by 229.1% during the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 268,139 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $12,970,000 after purchasing an additional 186,653 shares during the period. Tidal Investments LLC raised its stake in CNA Financial by 2.1% in the 4th quarter. Tidal Investments LLC now owns 15,289 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $740,000 after acquiring an additional 315 shares during the period. Two Sigma Investments LP raised its stake in CNA Financial by 13.8% in the 4th quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 153,961 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $7,447,000 after acquiring an additional 18,636 shares during the period. Finally, Two Sigma Advisers LP increased its position in shares of CNA Financial by 501.6% during the fourth quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 154,000 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $7,449,000 after buying an additional 128,400 shares during the period. 98.45% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of CNA opened at $45.70 on Friday. CNA Financial Corporation has a twelve month low of $43.29 and a twelve month high of $51.42. The company has a quick ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 0.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. The stock has a market cap of $12.37 billion, a PE ratio of 14.24, a P/E/G ratio of 4.07 and a beta of 0.54. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $46.71 and its 200-day moving average price is $47.23.

CNA Financial ( NYSE:CNA Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Monday, August 4th. The insurance provider reported $1.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.94 by $0.29. CNA Financial had a return on equity of 11.85% and a net margin of 5.99%.The business had revenue of $3.37 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.76 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.19 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that CNA Financial Corporation will post 4.64 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 4th. Investors of record on Monday, August 18th were issued a dividend of $0.46 per share. This represents a $1.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.0%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 18th. CNA Financial’s dividend payout ratio is currently 57.32%.

In other CNA Financial news, Chairman Dino Robusto sold 6,250 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.00, for a total value of $306,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman owned 686,838 shares in the company, valued at approximately $33,655,062. This represents a 0.90% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Scott R. Lindquist sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.81, for a total value of $488,100.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer directly owned 89,867 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,386,408.27. This represents a 10.01% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 24,630 shares of company stock valued at $1,204,802. 0.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

CNA Financial Corporation provides commercial property and casualty insurance products in the United States and internationally. It operates through Specialty, Commercial, International, Life & Group, and Corporate & Other segments. The company offers professional liability coverages and risk management services to various professional firms, including architects, real estate agents, and accounting and law firms; directors and officers, employment practices, fiduciary, and fidelity and cyber coverages to small and mid-size firms, public and privately held firms, and not-for-profit organizations; professional and general liability, as well as associated casualty coverages for healthcare industry; surety and fidelity bonds; and warranty and alternative risks products.

