Pallas Capital Advisors LLC Has $498,000 Stock Position in Fluor Corporation $FLR

Pallas Capital Advisors LLC trimmed its holdings in Fluor Corporation (NYSE:FLR – Free Report) by 24.5% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 9,714 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 3,152 shares during the period. Pallas Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Fluor were worth $498,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Hurley Capital LLC purchased a new position in Fluor during the 1st quarter worth $29,000. Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL lifted its position in Fluor by 800.0% in the first quarter. Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL now owns 900 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 800 shares during the last quarter. SBI Securities Co. Ltd. lifted its position in Fluor by 222.9% in the first quarter. SBI Securities Co. Ltd. now owns 1,101 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 760 shares during the period. Versant Capital Management Inc lifted its stake in Fluor by 121.5% in the 1st quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 1,214 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $43,000 after buying an additional 666 shares in the last quarter. Finally, New Age Alpha Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Fluor in the 1st quarter worth about $46,000. 88.07% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Fluor news, Chairman David E. Constable sold 38,600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.11, for a total transaction of $2,011,446.00. Following the transaction, the chairman owned 792,027 shares in the company, valued at approximately $41,272,526.97. This represents a 4.65% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 1.70% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

FLR stock opened at $44.57 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $7.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 1.84 and a beta of 1.50. Fluor Corporation has a 52 week low of $29.20 and a 52 week high of $60.10. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $45.41 and its 200 day moving average is $42.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a quick ratio of 1.62 and a current ratio of 1.62.

Fluor (NYSE:FLR – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Friday, August 1st. The construction company reported $0.43 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.59 by ($0.16). Fluor had a net margin of 25.35% and a return on equity of 9.27%. The business had revenue of $3.98 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.55 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.85 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.9% on a year-over-year basis. Fluor has set its FY 2025 guidance at 1.950-2.15 EPS. Research analysts predict that Fluor Corporation will post 2.5 earnings per share for the current year.

FLR has been the topic of several research analyst reports. KeyCorp cut shares of Fluor from an “overweight” rating to a “sector weight” rating and set a $41.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, July 15th. Zacks Research cut shares of Fluor from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Friday, August 22nd. Truist Financial set a $52.00 target price on Fluor in a report on Monday, August 4th. Wall Street Zen raised shares of Fluor from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, August 22nd. Finally, Robert W. Baird cut their price objective on Fluor from $55.00 to $46.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, August 4th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, four have issued a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $49.57.

Fluor Corporation provides engineering, procurement, and construction (EPC); fabrication and modularization; operation and maintenance; asset integrity; and project management services worldwide. The company operates through Energy Solutions, Urban Solutions, Mission Solutions, and Other segments. The Energy Solutions segment provides solutions to the energy transition markets, including asset decarbonization, carbon capture, renewable fuels, waste-to-energy, green chemicals, hydrogen, nuclear power, and other low-carbon energy sources.

