Pallas Capital Advisors LLC Has $532,000 Stock Holdings in EOG Resources, Inc. $EOG

Pallas Capital Advisors LLC grew its position in EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG – Free Report) by 38.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 4,446 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,230 shares during the period. Pallas Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in EOG Resources were worth $532,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of EOG. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise acquired a new stake in EOG Resources in the first quarter worth $26,000. Saudi Central Bank bought a new position in EOG Resources in the first quarter valued at $28,000. Alpine Bank Wealth Management bought a new position in EOG Resources in the first quarter valued at $34,000. Ameriflex Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of EOG Resources in the 4th quarter valued at about $36,000. Finally, WPG Advisers LLC bought a new position in shares of EOG Resources in the 1st quarter valued at about $36,000. 89.91% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages recently commented on EOG. Roth Capital downgraded shares of EOG Resources from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $140.00 to $134.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 9th. Stephens assumed coverage on shares of EOG Resources in a research note on Tuesday, June 17th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $137.00 price objective for the company. Melius assumed coverage on shares of EOG Resources in a research note on Wednesday, August 20th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $173.00 price objective for the company. Mizuho dropped their price objective on shares of EOG Resources from $140.00 to $133.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, September 15th. Finally, Morgan Stanley set a $135.00 price objective on shares of EOG Resources and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, June 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eleven have issued a Buy rating and twelve have assigned a Hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, EOG Resources presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $143.48.

EOG Resources Trading Down 2.2%

NYSE:EOG opened at $115.74 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a quick ratio of 1.61 and a current ratio of 1.79. EOG Resources, Inc. has a 52 week low of $102.52 and a 52 week high of $138.18. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $119.43 and its 200-day moving average is $117.89. The firm has a market cap of $63.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.25, a P/E/G ratio of 8.89 and a beta of 0.85.

EOG Resources (NYSE:EOG – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 7th. The energy exploration company reported $2.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.14 by $0.18. EOG Resources had a net margin of 25.25% and a return on equity of 20.51%. The company had revenue of $5.48 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.45 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $3.16 EPS. EOG Resources’s quarterly revenue was down 9.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that EOG Resources, Inc. will post 11.47 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Activity at EOG Resources

In other news, COO Jeffrey R. Leitzell sold 3,951 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $119.65, for a total value of $472,737.15. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer owned 45,739 shares in the company, valued at $5,472,671.35. This represents a 7.95% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.13% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About EOG Resources

EOG Resources, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, explores for, develops, produces, and markets crude oil, natural gas liquids, and natural gas primarily in producing basins in the United States, the Republic of Trinidad and Tobago and internationally. The company was formerly known as Enron Oil & Gas Company.

