Pallas Capital Advisors LLC Makes New $567,000 Investment in BorgWarner Inc. $BWA

Pallas Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in BorgWarner Inc. (NYSE:BWA – Free Report) in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm purchased 16,922 shares of the auto parts company’s stock, valued at approximately $567,000.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. New York State Teachers Retirement System increased its stake in BorgWarner by 3.8% in the 1st quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 219,180 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $6,280,000 after buying an additional 7,977 shares in the last quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. grew its position in shares of BorgWarner by 13.3% during the first quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 13,258 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $380,000 after purchasing an additional 1,555 shares in the last quarter. Sage Rhino Capital LLC purchased a new position in BorgWarner in the first quarter worth about $235,000. Brown Advisory Inc. bought a new stake in BorgWarner during the first quarter worth approximately $522,000. Finally, Zurich Insurance Group Ltd FI purchased a new stake in BorgWarner during the first quarter valued at approximately $1,223,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.67% of the company’s stock.

Get BorgWarner alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages have issued reports on BWA. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on BorgWarner from $37.00 to $44.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 1st. Baird R W upgraded BorgWarner from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 3rd. Bank of America downgraded BorgWarner from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $41.00 to $46.00 in a research report on Wednesday, September 10th. Evercore ISI raised their price objective on shares of BorgWarner from $38.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 4th. Finally, Wall Street Zen raised shares of BorgWarner from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, July 12th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, ten have given a Buy rating and five have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $41.21.

BorgWarner Stock Down 0.6%

Shares of NYSE BWA opened at $44.17 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 2.02 and a quick ratio of 1.66. The company has a market capitalization of $9.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 46.99, a P/E/G ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $40.24 and a 200-day simple moving average of $34.00. BorgWarner Inc. has a 1 year low of $24.40 and a 1 year high of $44.70.

BorgWarner (NYSE:BWA – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 31st. The auto parts company reported $1.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.06 by $0.15. The business had revenue of $3.64 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.56 billion. BorgWarner had a net margin of 1.50% and a return on equity of 16.17%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.19 EPS. BorgWarner has set its FY 2025 guidance at 4.450-4.65 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that BorgWarner Inc. will post 4.28 earnings per share for the current year.

BorgWarner Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 2nd were paid a dividend of $0.17 per share. This is an increase from BorgWarner’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.11. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.5%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 2nd. BorgWarner’s payout ratio is presently 72.34%.

BorgWarner announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock repurchase program on Thursday, July 31st that authorizes the company to repurchase $1.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the auto parts company to buy up to 13.2% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are usually an indication that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other BorgWarner news, Director Alexis P. Michas sold 8,772 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.31, for a total transaction of $371,143.32. Following the sale, the director directly owned 78,903 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,338,385.93. This represents a 10.01% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, VP Stefan Demmerle sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.50, for a total transaction of $202,500.00. Following the transaction, the vice president directly owned 229,040 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,276,120. The trade was a 2.14% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 31,272 shares of company stock worth $1,263,318 over the last ninety days. 0.45% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

BorgWarner Company Profile

(Free Report)

BorgWarner Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides solutions for combustion, hybrid, and electric vehicles worldwide. It offers turbochargers, eBoosters, eTurbos, timing systems, emissions systems, thermal systems, gasoline ignition technology, smart remote actuators, powertrain sensors, cabin heaters, battery modules and systems, battery heaters, and battery charging.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BWA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for BorgWarner Inc. (NYSE:BWA – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for BorgWarner Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BorgWarner and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.