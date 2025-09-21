Pallas Capital Advisors LLC Purchases 3,265 Shares of Rayonier Inc. $RYN

Pallas Capital Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Rayonier Inc. (NYSE:RYN – Free Report) by 18.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 21,128 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,265 shares during the quarter. Pallas Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Rayonier were worth $469,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. American National Bank & Trust acquired a new position in Rayonier during the first quarter worth $28,000. Elequin Capital LP acquired a new position in Rayonier during the first quarter worth $30,000. Parallel Advisors LLC raised its stake in Rayonier by 133.5% during the first quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,123 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 642 shares in the last quarter. GKV Capital Management Co. Inc. acquired a new position in Rayonier during the first quarter worth $32,000. Finally, Byrne Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Rayonier during the first quarter worth $38,000. 89.12% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts have recently commented on RYN shares. Wall Street Zen upgraded Rayonier from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, August 9th. Royal Bank Of Canada raised their price target on Rayonier from $26.00 to $27.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday, August 8th. Finally, Citigroup raised their price target on Rayonier from $26.00 to $27.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, August 21st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating and three have given a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Rayonier currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $28.00.

Rayonier Trading Down 1.1%

NYSE RYN opened at $25.74 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $3.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.20 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 3.50 and a quick ratio of 3.38. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $25.36 and its 200-day moving average is $24.84. Rayonier Inc. has a one year low of $21.84 and a one year high of $32.88.

Rayonier (NYSE:RYN – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 6th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.06 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.03 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $106.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $95.30 million. Rayonier had a return on equity of 3.39% and a net margin of 68.53%.Rayonier’s revenue was up 6.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.02 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Rayonier Inc. will post 0.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Rayonier Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 16th will be given a dividend of $0.2725 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 16th. This represents a $1.09 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.2%. Rayonier’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 22.02%.

About Rayonier

Rayonier is a leading timberland real estate investment trust with assets located in some of the most productive softwood timber growing regions in the United States and New Zealand. As of December 31, 2023, Rayonier owned or leased under long-term agreements approximately 2.7 million acres of timberlands located in the U.S.

