Pallas Capital Advisors LLC Trims Stock Position in Docusign Inc. $DOCU

Pallas Capital Advisors LLC lessened its position in shares of Docusign Inc. (NASDAQ:DOCU – Free Report) by 4.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 5,697 shares of the company’s stock after selling 260 shares during the quarter. Pallas Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Docusign were worth $444,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Palogic Value Management L.P. grew its position in Docusign by 2.2% during the first quarter. Palogic Value Management L.P. now owns 5,438 shares of the company’s stock valued at $443,000 after buying an additional 117 shares during the period. Wealthspire Advisors LLC grew its position in Docusign by 1.9% during the first quarter. Wealthspire Advisors LLC now owns 6,579 shares of the company’s stock valued at $536,000 after buying an additional 122 shares during the period. Foundry Partners LLC grew its position in Docusign by 1.5% during the first quarter. Foundry Partners LLC now owns 8,491 shares of the company’s stock valued at $691,000 after buying an additional 125 shares during the period. Bessemer Group Inc. grew its position in Docusign by 27.5% during the first quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 602 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,000 after buying an additional 130 shares during the period. Finally, Brooklyn Investment Group grew its position in Docusign by 24.9% during the first quarter. Brooklyn Investment Group now owns 702 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,000 after buying an additional 140 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.64% of the company’s stock.

Docusign Stock Down 0.5%

DOCU stock opened at $84.59 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $17.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 63.60, a PEG ratio of 4.43 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $76.39 and a 200 day simple moving average of $79.28. Docusign Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $57.58 and a fifty-two week high of $107.86.

Docusign ( NASDAQ:DOCU Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, September 4th. The company reported $0.92 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.84 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $800.64 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $780.35 million. Docusign had a net margin of 9.08% and a return on equity of 14.01%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 8.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.97 earnings per share. Docusign has set its Q3 2026 guidance at EPS. FY 2026 guidance at EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Docusign Inc. will post 1.17 EPS for the current year.

Docusign announced that its Board of Directors has approved a stock repurchase program on Thursday, June 5th that allows the company to repurchase $1.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the company to repurchase up to 6.6% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are typically an indication that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

Insider Transactions at Docusign

In other Docusign news, Director Peter Solvik sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.48, for a total value of $1,222,200.00. Following the sale, the director directly owned 135,253 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,020,414.44. The trade was a 9.98% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Blake Jeffrey Grayson sold 9,509 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.10, for a total transaction of $790,197.90. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer owned 112,160 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,320,496. This trade represents a 7.82% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 82,533 shares of company stock valued at $6,598,028 in the last quarter. 1.01% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

DOCU has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Docusign in a research report on Friday, September 5th. Argus reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Docusign in a research report on Monday, September 8th. Evercore ISI lifted their target price on shares of Docusign from $90.00 to $92.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a research report on Friday, September 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on shares of Docusign from $77.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, September 5th. Finally, Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Docusign from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, September 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, four have issued a Buy rating and fourteen have given a Hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $94.14.

Docusign Profile

DocuSign, Inc provides electronic signature solution in the United States and internationally. The company provides e-signature solution that enables sending and signing of agreements on various devices; Contract Lifecycle Management (CLM), which automates workflows across the entire agreement process; Document Generation streamlines the process of generating new, custom agreements; and Gen for Salesforce, which allows sales representatives to automatically generate agreements with a few clicks from within Salesforce.

