Parallel Advisors LLC Has $360,000 Position in Kraft Heinz Company $KHC

Parallel Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Kraft Heinz Company (NASDAQ:KHC – Free Report) by 27.5% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 13,947 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,009 shares during the quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC’s holdings in Kraft Heinz were worth $360,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Hedges Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Kraft Heinz by 5.4% during the 2nd quarter. Hedges Asset Management LLC now owns 47,925 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,237,000 after acquiring an additional 2,475 shares during the period. Crumly & Associates Inc. grew its holdings in Kraft Heinz by 13.3% during the 2nd quarter. Crumly & Associates Inc. now owns 10,438 shares of the company’s stock worth $270,000 after acquiring an additional 1,226 shares during the period. AG2R LA Mondiale Gestion D Actifs acquired a new stake in Kraft Heinz during the 1st quarter worth about $1,145,000. Swedbank AB grew its holdings in Kraft Heinz by 13.6% during the 1st quarter. Swedbank AB now owns 878,684 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,738,000 after acquiring an additional 104,872 shares during the period. Finally, Modern Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Kraft Heinz during the 1st quarter worth about $388,000. 78.17% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Kraft Heinz alerts:

Kraft Heinz Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ KHC opened at $26.42 on Friday. Kraft Heinz Company has a fifty-two week low of $25.44 and a fifty-two week high of $36.31. The stock has a market cap of $31.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.88, a PEG ratio of 3.08 and a beta of 0.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a current ratio of 1.07. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $27.41 and its 200 day simple moving average is $27.89.

Kraft Heinz Dividend Announcement

Kraft Heinz ( NASDAQ:KHC Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 30th. The company reported $0.69 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.64 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $6.35 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.26 billion. Kraft Heinz had a negative net margin of 20.83% and a positive return on equity of 7.40%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.78 EPS. Kraft Heinz has set its FY 2025 guidance at 2.510-2.670 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Kraft Heinz Company will post 2.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 26th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 29th will be paid a $0.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 29th. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.1%. Kraft Heinz’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -35.63%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on KHC. UBS Group set a $28.00 price objective on shares of Kraft Heinz and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 4th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Kraft Heinz from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $25.00 to $27.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on shares of Kraft Heinz in a research report on Wednesday, August 20th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $27.00 price objective on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price objective on shares of Kraft Heinz from $30.00 to $28.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, September 3rd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on shares of Kraft Heinz from $29.00 to $27.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, September 3rd. Seventeen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Hold rating and two have given a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Reduce” and an average target price of $29.76.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on Kraft Heinz

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Kraft Heinz news, Director Elio Leoni Sceti sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.91, for a total value of $697,750.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director owned 40,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,116,400. This trade represents a 38.46% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.35% of the company’s stock.

About Kraft Heinz

(Free Report)

The Kraft Heinz Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets food and beverage products in North America and internationally. Its products include condiments and sauces, cheese and dairy products, meals, meats, refreshment beverages, coffee, and other grocery products under the Kraft, Oscar Mayer, Heinz, Philadelphia, Lunchables, Velveeta, Ore-Ida, Maxwell House, Kool-Aid, Jell-O, Heinz, ABC, Master, Quero, Kraft, Golden Circle, Wattie's, Pudliszki, and Plasmon brands.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding KHC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Kraft Heinz Company (NASDAQ:KHC – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Kraft Heinz Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kraft Heinz and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.