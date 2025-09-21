Parallel Advisors LLC Has $408,000 Stock Holdings in Confluent, Inc. $CFLT

Parallel Advisors LLC trimmed its position in shares of Confluent, Inc. (NASDAQ:CFLT – Free Report) by 4.2% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 16,377 shares of the company’s stock after selling 716 shares during the quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC’s holdings in Confluent were worth $408,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in CFLT. 1832 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Confluent during the first quarter valued at about $48,547,000. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Confluent by 7.2% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 26,620,150 shares of the company’s stock worth $623,976,000 after acquiring an additional 1,791,588 shares during the period. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. lifted its stake in shares of Confluent by 220.2% in the first quarter. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. now owns 2,597,346 shares of the company’s stock worth $60,882,000 after acquiring an additional 1,786,116 shares during the period. Driehaus Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Confluent in the first quarter worth approximately $39,944,000. Finally, Phoenix Financial Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Confluent by 901.4% in the first quarter. Phoenix Financial Ltd. now owns 1,547,112 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,269,000 after acquiring an additional 1,392,615 shares during the period. 78.09% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Confluent stock opened at $20.05 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $20.35 and a 200 day simple moving average of $22.39. Confluent, Inc. has a 12-month low of $15.64 and a 12-month high of $37.90. The company has a market capitalization of $6.91 billion, a P/E ratio of -21.33 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a current ratio of 3.98, a quick ratio of 3.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03.

Confluent ( NASDAQ:CFLT Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 30th. The company reported $0.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.08 by $0.01. Confluent had a negative return on equity of 27.34% and a negative net margin of 29.27%.The business had revenue of $282.29 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $278.32 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.06 earnings per share. Confluent’s revenue was up 20.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Confluent has set its Q3 2025 guidance at 0.090-0.100 EPS. FY 2025 guidance at 0.360-0.360 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Confluent, Inc. will post -0.83 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Confluent news, CFO Rohan Sivaram sold 26,097 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.01, for a total value of $443,909.97. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer owned 636,596 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,828,497.96. The trade was a 3.94% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Eric Vishria sold 30,953 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.00, for a total value of $619,060.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director directly owned 1,123,447 shares in the company, valued at approximately $22,468,940. This represents a 2.68% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 735,821 shares of company stock valued at $13,483,184. 9.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the company. Barclays cut their price objective on Confluent from $31.00 to $24.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 1st. Zacks Research raised Confluent from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, September 1st. UBS Group cut their price objective on Confluent from $32.00 to $28.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 31st. Royal Bank Of Canada cut their price objective on Confluent from $28.00 to $25.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 31st. Finally, Stephens started coverage on Confluent in a research note on Friday, July 18th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $31.00 price target on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, nineteen have issued a Buy rating, ten have given a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $27.36.

Confluent, Inc operates a data streaming platform in the United States and internationally. The company provides platforms that allow customers to connect their applications, systems, and data layers, such as Confluent Cloud, a managed cloud-native software-as-a-service; and Confluent Platform, an enterprise-grade self-managed software.

