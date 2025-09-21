Parallel Advisors LLC Raises Holdings in Bunge Global SA $BG

Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Bunge Global SA (NYSE:BG – Free Report) by 45.7% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,292 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,346 shares during the quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC’s holdings in Bunge Global were worth $345,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in Bunge Global by 34.6% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,346,709 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $255,756,000 after purchasing an additional 859,733 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. boosted its position in Bunge Global by 3.8% during the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 3,329,577 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $254,446,000 after purchasing an additional 122,931 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in Bunge Global by 6.8% during the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,603,669 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $122,552,000 after purchasing an additional 101,586 shares in the last quarter. AustralianSuper Pty Ltd purchased a new position in Bunge Global during the first quarter worth approximately $92,552,000. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Bunge Global by 80.5% during the first quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 995,507 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $76,077,000 after purchasing an additional 443,893 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.23% of the company’s stock.

Get Bunge Global alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at Bunge Global

In other news, Director Christopher Mahoney acquired 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 18th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $81.73 per share, with a total value of $408,650.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director owned 7,164 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $585,513.72. This represents a 231.05% increase in their position. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Insiders own 0.80% of the company’s stock.

Bunge Global Price Performance

BG stock opened at $79.32 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $80.72 and a two-hundred day moving average of $78.79. The company has a quick ratio of 1.29, a current ratio of 2.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. The stock has a market cap of $15.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.92, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.91 and a beta of 0.67. Bunge Global SA has a 52-week low of $67.40 and a 52-week high of $100.15.

Bunge Global (NYSE:BG – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 30th. The basic materials company reported $1.31 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.19 by $0.12. Bunge Global had a return on equity of 9.16% and a net margin of 2.71%.The business had revenue of $12.77 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.57 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.73 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 3.6% on a year-over-year basis. Bunge Global has set its FY 2025 guidance at 7.750-7.750 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Bunge Global SA will post 7.94 earnings per share for the current year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on Bunge Global in a research report on Wednesday, August 20th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $95.00 price target on the stock. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Bunge Global from $74.00 to $83.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 12th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and three have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $85.33.

View Our Latest Research Report on Bunge Global

Bunge Global Company Profile

(Free Report)

Bunge Global SA operates as an agribusiness and food company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Agribusiness, Refined and Specialty Oils, Milling, and Sugar and Bioenergy. The Agribusiness segment purchases, stores, transports, processes, and sells agricultural commodities and commodity products, including oilseeds primarily soybeans, rapeseed, canola, and sunflower seeds, as well as grains comprising wheat and corn; and processes oilseeds into vegetable oils and protein meals.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Bunge Global SA (NYSE:BG – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Bunge Global Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bunge Global and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.