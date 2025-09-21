Parker-Hannifin Corporation $PH Shares Purchased by Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC

Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC boosted its position in Parker-Hannifin Corporation (NYSE:PH – Free Report) by 21.3% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 32,971 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,797 shares during the period. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in Parker-Hannifin were worth $23,711,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Wealth Preservation Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Parker-Hannifin during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Saudi Central Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Parker-Hannifin during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Olde Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Parker-Hannifin during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Chilton Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Parker-Hannifin by 1,500.0% during the 1st quarter. Chilton Capital Management LLC now owns 64 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 60 shares during the period. Finally, Accent Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Parker-Hannifin during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.44% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Parker-Hannifin

In related news, VP Thomas C. Gentile sold 1,133 shares of Parker-Hannifin stock in a transaction on Friday, August 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $729.50, for a total transaction of $826,523.50. Following the transaction, the vice president owned 5,465 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,986,717.50. The trade was a 17.17% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, COO Andrew D. Ross sold 4,361 shares of Parker-Hannifin stock in a transaction on Friday, August 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $732.66, for a total transaction of $3,195,130.26. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer owned 13,120 shares in the company, valued at $9,612,499.20. The trade was a 24.95% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 14,039 shares of company stock worth $10,356,566. Corporate insiders own 0.39% of the company’s stock.

Parker-Hannifin Stock Performance

NYSE:PH opened at $755.96 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.19, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. The firm has a market capitalization of $96.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.87, a PEG ratio of 3.13 and a beta of 1.35. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $740.49 and its 200 day simple moving average is $672.06. Parker-Hannifin Corporation has a twelve month low of $488.45 and a twelve month high of $779.77.

Parker-Hannifin (NYSE:PH – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 7th. The industrial products company reported $7.69 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $7.08 by $0.61. The business had revenue of $5.24 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.10 billion. Parker-Hannifin had a net margin of 17.79% and a return on equity of 26.80%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 1.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $6.77 EPS. Parker-Hannifin has set its FY 2026 guidance at 28.400-29.400 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Parker-Hannifin Corporation will post 26.71 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Parker-Hannifin Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 12th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 2nd were issued a dividend of $1.80 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 2nd. This represents a $7.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.0%. Parker-Hannifin’s payout ratio is presently 26.55%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on PH. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Parker-Hannifin from $750.00 to $776.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 8th. Cowen reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Parker-Hannifin in a research report on Friday, August 29th. Raymond James Financial raised their price objective on shares of Parker-Hannifin from $735.00 to $845.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 8th. Evercore ISI reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Parker-Hannifin in a research note on Tuesday, August 19th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Parker-Hannifin from $700.00 to $725.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 9th. Thirteen analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and six have given a Hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Parker-Hannifin currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $770.94.

About Parker-Hannifin

Parker-Hannifin Corporation manufactures and sells motion and control technologies and systems for various mobile, industrial, and aerospace markets worldwide. The company operates through two segments: Diversified Industrial and Aerospace Systems. The Diversified Industrial segment offers sealing, shielding, thermal products and systems, adhesives, coatings, and noise vibration and harshness solutions; filters, systems, and diagnostics solutions to ensure purity and remove contaminants from fuel, air, oil, water, and other liquids and gases; connectors used in fluid and gas handling; and hydraulic, pneumatic, and electromechanical components and systems for builders and users of mobile and industrial machinery and equipment.

