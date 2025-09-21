Pathward Financial, Inc. $CASH Shares Sold by Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC

Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC cut its position in Pathward Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:CASH – Free Report) by 10.9% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 209,369 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock after selling 25,636 shares during the quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC owned approximately 0.88% of Pathward Financial worth $17,321,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Opal Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Pathward Financial in the 1st quarter valued at about $35,000. USAdvisors Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Pathward Financial by 37.0% in the 1st quarter. USAdvisors Wealth Management LLC now owns 607 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 164 shares during the period. Vestcor Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Pathward Financial in the 1st quarter valued at about $123,000. Financiere des Professionnels Fonds d investissement inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Pathward Financial in the 2nd quarter valued at about $155,000. Finally, Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Pathward Financial in the 1st quarter valued at about $219,000. 92.66% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upped their target price on Pathward Financial from $86.00 to $88.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has assigned a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $91.00.

Pathward Financial Stock Performance

NASDAQ CASH opened at $76.33 on Friday. Pathward Financial, Inc. has a 1-year low of $62.79 and a 1-year high of $86.00. The company has a market capitalization of $1.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.10 and a beta of 0.64. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $77.48 and a 200 day moving average price of $76.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 0.78 and a quick ratio of 0.77.

Pathward Financial (NASDAQ:CASH – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 28th. The savings and loans company reported $1.81 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.57 by $0.24. Pathward Financial had a return on equity of 22.53% and a net margin of 22.23%.The firm had revenue of $195.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $184.80 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.66 EPS. Pathward Financial’s quarterly revenue was up 10.8% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that Pathward Financial, Inc. will post 7.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Pathward Financial Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 1st. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 10th will be paid a $0.05 dividend. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.3%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 10th. Pathward Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 2.65%.

Pathward Financial Company Profile

Pathward Financial, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Pathward, National Association that provides various banking products and services in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Consumer, Commercial, and Corporate Services/Other. It offers demand deposit accounts, savings accounts, and money market savings accounts.

Featured Articles

