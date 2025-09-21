Paul Jonathan Brody Sells 116,861 Shares of Interactive Brokers Group (NASDAQ:IBKR) Stock

Interactive Brokers Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:IBKR – Get Free Report) CFO Paul Jonathan Brody sold 116,861 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.73, for a total value of $7,564,412.53. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer directly owned 158,954 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,289,092.42. This represents a 42.37% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.

Paul Jonathan Brody also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, September 17th, Paul Jonathan Brody sold 106,521 shares of Interactive Brokers Group stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.24, for a total value of $6,629,867.04.

On Monday, September 15th, Paul Jonathan Brody sold 96,294 shares of Interactive Brokers Group stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.13, for a total transaction of $6,079,040.22.

On Tuesday, September 16th, Paul Jonathan Brody sold 99,188 shares of Interactive Brokers Group stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.24, for a total transaction of $6,173,461.12.

On Friday, September 12th, Paul Jonathan Brody sold 97,209 shares of Interactive Brokers Group stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.06, for a total transaction of $6,227,208.54.

On Thursday, September 11th, Paul Jonathan Brody sold 112,574 shares of Interactive Brokers Group stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.23, for a total transaction of $7,118,054.02.

On Wednesday, September 10th, Paul Jonathan Brody sold 104,906 shares of Interactive Brokers Group stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.51, for a total transaction of $6,557,674.06.

On Tuesday, September 9th, Paul Jonathan Brody sold 107,493 shares of Interactive Brokers Group stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.87, for a total transaction of $6,650,591.91.

Shares of NASDAQ IBKR opened at $65.03 on Friday. Interactive Brokers Group, Inc. has a 52-week low of $32.82 and a 52-week high of $68.07. The stock has a market capitalization of $110.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.43, a PEG ratio of 2.65 and a beta of 1.23. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $63.27 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $52.99.

Interactive Brokers Group ( NASDAQ:IBKR Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 17th. The financial services provider reported $0.51 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.46 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $1.48 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.37 billion. Interactive Brokers Group had a return on equity of 4.92% and a net margin of 9.78%.The business’s quarterly revenue was up 14.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.76 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that Interactive Brokers Group, Inc. will post 7.46 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 12th. Investors of record on Monday, September 1st were paid a dividend of $0.08 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 29th. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.5%. Interactive Brokers Group’s dividend payout ratio is 16.49%.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of IBKR. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its stake in Interactive Brokers Group by 50.2% in the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 597,176 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $98,886,000 after purchasing an additional 199,467 shares during the period. Thrive Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in Interactive Brokers Group by 243.8% during the 2nd quarter. Thrive Wealth Management LLC now owns 8,691 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $482,000 after acquiring an additional 6,163 shares in the last quarter. Inspire Investing LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Interactive Brokers Group by 19.5% during the first quarter. Inspire Investing LLC now owns 47,341 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $7,839,000 after purchasing an additional 7,734 shares during the period. First Hawaiian Bank boosted its holdings in shares of Interactive Brokers Group by 334.1% during the first quarter. First Hawaiian Bank now owns 7,557 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,251,000 after purchasing an additional 5,816 shares during the period. Finally, Fragasso Financial Advisors Inc boosted its holdings in shares of Interactive Brokers Group by 338.5% during the second quarter. Fragasso Financial Advisors Inc now owns 30,072 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,666,000 after purchasing an additional 23,214 shares during the period. 23.80% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

IBKR has been the subject of several recent research reports. Wall Street Zen raised Interactive Brokers Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, June 21st. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on Interactive Brokers Group from $45.50 to $65.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 15th. Citigroup raised their target price on Interactive Brokers Group from $53.75 to $60.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 7th. Finally, Barclays increased their price objective on shares of Interactive Brokers Group from $65.00 to $73.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, July 18th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has assigned a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Interactive Brokers Group presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $59.38.

Interactive Brokers Group, Inc operates as an automated electronic broker worldwide. The company engages in the execution, clearance, and settlement of trades in stocks, options, futures, foreign exchange instruments, bonds, mutual funds, exchange traded funds (ETFs), precious metals, and cryptocurrencies.

