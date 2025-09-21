Paul Jonathan Brody Sells 96,294 Shares of Interactive Brokers Group (NASDAQ:IBKR) Stock

Interactive Brokers Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:IBKR – Get Free Report) CFO Paul Jonathan Brody sold 96,294 shares of Interactive Brokers Group stock in a transaction on Monday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.13, for a total value of $6,079,040.22. Following the sale, the chief financial officer directly owned 481,524 shares in the company, valued at $30,398,610.12. The trade was a 16.67% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Paul Jonathan Brody also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, September 18th, Paul Jonathan Brody sold 116,861 shares of Interactive Brokers Group stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.73, for a total value of $7,564,412.53.

On Wednesday, September 17th, Paul Jonathan Brody sold 106,521 shares of Interactive Brokers Group stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.24, for a total value of $6,629,867.04.

On Tuesday, September 16th, Paul Jonathan Brody sold 99,188 shares of Interactive Brokers Group stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.24, for a total transaction of $6,173,461.12.

On Friday, September 12th, Paul Jonathan Brody sold 97,209 shares of Interactive Brokers Group stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.06, for a total transaction of $6,227,208.54.

On Thursday, September 11th, Paul Jonathan Brody sold 112,574 shares of Interactive Brokers Group stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.23, for a total transaction of $7,118,054.02.

On Wednesday, September 10th, Paul Jonathan Brody sold 104,906 shares of Interactive Brokers Group stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.51, for a total transaction of $6,557,674.06.

On Tuesday, September 9th, Paul Jonathan Brody sold 107,493 shares of Interactive Brokers Group stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.87, for a total transaction of $6,650,591.91.

Interactive Brokers Group Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:IBKR opened at $65.03 on Friday. Interactive Brokers Group, Inc. has a 12 month low of $32.82 and a 12 month high of $68.07. The stock has a market cap of $110.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.43, a PEG ratio of 2.65 and a beta of 1.23. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $63.27 and its 200 day moving average price is $52.99.

Interactive Brokers Group Announces Dividend

Interactive Brokers Group ( NASDAQ:IBKR Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 17th. The financial services provider reported $0.51 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.46 by $0.05. Interactive Brokers Group had a return on equity of 4.92% and a net margin of 9.78%.The firm had revenue of $1.48 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.37 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.76 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 14.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Interactive Brokers Group, Inc. will post 7.46 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 12th. Investors of record on Monday, September 1st were paid a dividend of $0.08 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 29th. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.5%. Interactive Brokers Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 16.49%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Barclays upped their price target on shares of Interactive Brokers Group from $65.00 to $73.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, July 18th. Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Interactive Brokers Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, June 21st. Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of Interactive Brokers Group from $53.75 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 7th. Finally, Piper Sandler lifted their price target on shares of Interactive Brokers Group from $45.50 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 15th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has given a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $59.38.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Interactive Brokers Group

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Focus Partners Wealth acquired a new stake in Interactive Brokers Group during the fourth quarter worth $385,000. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Interactive Brokers Group by 50.3% in the 4th quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. now owns 1,046 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $186,000 after purchasing an additional 350 shares during the period. Quantinno Capital Management LP grew its stake in shares of Interactive Brokers Group by 13.4% in the 4th quarter. Quantinno Capital Management LP now owns 3,591 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $634,000 after purchasing an additional 424 shares during the period. ProShare Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Interactive Brokers Group by 7.4% in the 4th quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 5,094 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $900,000 after purchasing an additional 350 shares during the period. Finally, Rafferty Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Interactive Brokers Group by 6.9% in the 4th quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC now owns 3,434 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $607,000 after buying an additional 221 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 23.80% of the company’s stock.

Interactive Brokers Group Company Profile

Interactive Brokers Group, Inc operates as an automated electronic broker worldwide. The company engages in the execution, clearance, and settlement of trades in stocks, options, futures, foreign exchange instruments, bonds, mutual funds, exchange traded funds (ETFs), precious metals, and cryptocurrencies.

