Paul Jonathan Brody Sells 99,188 Shares of Interactive Brokers Group (NASDAQ:IBKR) Stock

Interactive Brokers Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:IBKR – Get Free Report) CFO Paul Jonathan Brody sold 99,188 shares of Interactive Brokers Group stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.24, for a total transaction of $6,173,461.12. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer owned 382,336 shares in the company, valued at $23,796,592.64. This represents a 20.60% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.

Paul Jonathan Brody also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, September 18th, Paul Jonathan Brody sold 116,861 shares of Interactive Brokers Group stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.73, for a total value of $7,564,412.53.

On Wednesday, September 17th, Paul Jonathan Brody sold 106,521 shares of Interactive Brokers Group stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.24, for a total value of $6,629,867.04.

On Monday, September 15th, Paul Jonathan Brody sold 96,294 shares of Interactive Brokers Group stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.13, for a total value of $6,079,040.22.

On Friday, September 12th, Paul Jonathan Brody sold 97,209 shares of Interactive Brokers Group stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.06, for a total value of $6,227,208.54.

On Thursday, September 11th, Paul Jonathan Brody sold 112,574 shares of Interactive Brokers Group stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.23, for a total value of $7,118,054.02.

On Wednesday, September 10th, Paul Jonathan Brody sold 104,906 shares of Interactive Brokers Group stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.51, for a total value of $6,557,674.06.

On Tuesday, September 9th, Paul Jonathan Brody sold 107,493 shares of Interactive Brokers Group stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.87, for a total value of $6,650,591.91.

Shares of NASDAQ:IBKR opened at $65.03 on Friday. Interactive Brokers Group, Inc. has a 1-year low of $32.82 and a 1-year high of $68.07. The company has a market capitalization of $110.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.43, a P/E/G ratio of 2.65 and a beta of 1.23. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $63.27 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $52.99.

Interactive Brokers Group ( NASDAQ:IBKR Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 17th. The financial services provider reported $0.51 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.46 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $1.48 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.37 billion. Interactive Brokers Group had a net margin of 9.78% and a return on equity of 4.92%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.76 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Interactive Brokers Group, Inc. will post 7.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 12th. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 1st were paid a $0.08 dividend. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.5%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 29th. Interactive Brokers Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 16.49%.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Citigroup upped their price objective on Interactive Brokers Group from $53.75 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 7th. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on shares of Interactive Brokers Group from $45.50 to $65.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 15th. Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Interactive Brokers Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, June 21st. Finally, Barclays raised their target price on shares of Interactive Brokers Group from $65.00 to $73.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 18th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has issued a Hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $59.38.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. N.E.W. Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of Interactive Brokers Group in the 1st quarter valued at about $26,000. ORG Partners LLC increased its holdings in Interactive Brokers Group by 312.9% during the second quarter. ORG Partners LLC now owns 479 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 363 shares during the period. Huntington National Bank raised its holdings in Interactive Brokers Group by 51.8% in the second quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 516 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 176 shares in the last quarter. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Interactive Brokers Group by 300.0% in the 2nd quarter. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. now owns 564 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 423 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Private Wealth Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of Interactive Brokers Group by 300.0% in the 2nd quarter. Private Wealth Asset Management LLC now owns 580 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 435 shares during the last quarter. 23.80% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Interactive Brokers Group, Inc operates as an automated electronic broker worldwide. The company engages in the execution, clearance, and settlement of trades in stocks, options, futures, foreign exchange instruments, bonds, mutual funds, exchange traded funds (ETFs), precious metals, and cryptocurrencies.

