Pfizer (NYSE:PFE) Upgraded at Wall Street Zen

Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Pfizer (NYSE:PFE – Free Report) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report published on Saturday.

Other analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Bank of America upped their price target on shares of Pfizer from $27.00 to $28.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 6th. Citigroup upped their price target on shares of Pfizer from $25.00 to $26.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 6th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Pfizer from $32.00 to $33.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 6th. Finally, Berenberg Bank lowered their target price on shares of Pfizer from $28.00 to $25.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 29th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, four have issued a Buy rating, eleven have assigned a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $28.12.

Pfizer Trading Down 0.5%

PFE opened at $24.03 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $136.62 billion, a PE ratio of 12.78, a P/E/G ratio of 0.85 and a beta of 0.55. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $24.63 and its 200 day moving average price is $24.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 1.16 and a quick ratio of 0.85. Pfizer has a 12-month low of $20.92 and a 12-month high of $30.43.

Pfizer (NYSE:PFE – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 5th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.58 by $0.20. The firm had revenue of $14.65 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.43 billion. Pfizer had a net margin of 16.84% and a return on equity of 21.42%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 10.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.60 earnings per share. Pfizer has set its FY 2025 guidance at 2.900-3.100 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that Pfizer will post 2.95 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Pfizer Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 2nd. Investors of record on Friday, July 25th were issued a $0.43 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, July 25th. This represents a $1.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.2%. Pfizer’s dividend payout ratio is presently 91.49%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Pfizer

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Gould Capital LLC lifted its holdings in Pfizer by 97.2% in the 4th quarter. Gould Capital LLC now owns 1,000 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 493 shares during the last quarter. GKV Capital Management Co. Inc. acquired a new stake in Pfizer in the 1st quarter valued at about $27,000. Curio Wealth LLC lifted its holdings in Pfizer by 36,600.0% in the 2nd quarter. Curio Wealth LLC now owns 1,101 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 1,098 shares during the last quarter. North Capital Inc. acquired a new stake in Pfizer in the 1st quarter valued at about $28,000. Finally, Bayforest Capital Ltd acquired a new stake in Pfizer in the 1st quarter valued at about $28,000. 68.36% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Pfizer

Pfizer Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells biopharmaceutical products in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company offers medicines and vaccines in various therapeutic areas, including cardiovascular metabolic, migraine, and women's health under the Eliquis, Nurtec ODT/Vydura, Zavzpret, and the Premarin family brands; infectious diseases with unmet medical needs under the Prevnar family, Abrysvo, Nimenrix, FSME/IMMUN-TicoVac, and Trumenba brands; and COVID-19 prevention and treatment, and potential future mRNA and antiviral products under the Comirnaty and Paxlovid brands.

Featured Stories

