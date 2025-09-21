Precigen (NASDAQ:PGEN) Director Randal Kirk Sells 3,596,892 Shares

Precigen, Inc. (NASDAQ:PGEN – Get Free Report) Director Randal Kirk sold 3,596,892 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.68, for a total value of $13,236,562.56. Following the sale, the director owned 8,520,537 shares in the company, valued at approximately $31,355,576.16. This trade represents a 29.68% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link.

NASDAQ:PGEN opened at $3.75 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $2.93 and its 200 day simple moving average is $2.00. The company has a market cap of $1.12 billion, a PE ratio of -8.93 and a beta of 1.82. Precigen, Inc. has a one year low of $0.65 and a one year high of $5.22.

Precigen (NASDAQ:PGEN – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 12th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.11) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.14) by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $0.86 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.67 million. Precigen had a negative net margin of 2,868.66% and a negative return on equity of 842.83%. Equities research analysts expect that Precigen, Inc. will post -0.32 EPS for the current year.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Wall Street Zen raised Precigen from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, July 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Precigen from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, August 15th. JMP Securities increased their target price on shares of Precigen from $6.00 to $8.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 19th. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $8.50 price objective on shares of Precigen in a report on Tuesday, August 19th. Finally, Citigroup reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Precigen in a report on Tuesday, August 19th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has issued a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $8.25.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. BNP Paribas Financial Markets increased its holdings in shares of Precigen by 134.7% in the second quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 48,803 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $69,000 after purchasing an additional 28,005 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE grew its position in Precigen by 258.2% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 832,261 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,182,000 after buying an additional 599,914 shares in the last quarter. Diametric Capital LP purchased a new position in Precigen during the second quarter worth about $476,000. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new position in Precigen during the second quarter worth about $524,000. Finally, Invesco Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Precigen by 43.7% during the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 62,955 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $89,000 after acquiring an additional 19,149 shares during the last quarter. 33.51% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Precigen, Inc operates as a discovery and clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company that develops gene and cell therapies using precision technology to target diseases in therapeutic areas of immuno-oncology, autoimmune disorders, and infectious diseases. It operates through two segments, Biopharmaceuticals and Exemplar.

