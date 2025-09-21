Principal Financial Group, Inc. $PFG Shares Purchased by Swedbank AB

Swedbank AB increased its holdings in shares of Principal Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:PFG – Free Report) by 21.7% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 197,386 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 35,228 shares during the quarter. Swedbank AB owned about 0.09% of Principal Financial Group worth $15,678,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of PFG. von Borstel & Associates Inc. purchased a new position in Principal Financial Group during the first quarter worth about $32,000. Zions Bancorporation National Association UT purchased a new position in Principal Financial Group during the first quarter worth about $34,000. Ameriflex Group Inc. purchased a new position in Principal Financial Group during the fourth quarter worth about $37,000. GKV Capital Management Co. Inc. purchased a new position in Principal Financial Group during the first quarter worth about $45,000. Finally, MorganRosel Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Principal Financial Group during the first quarter worth about $46,000. 75.08% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE PFG opened at $81.71 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 0.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. Principal Financial Group, Inc. has a 52 week low of $68.39 and a 52 week high of $91.97. The stock has a market capitalization of $18.20 billion, a PE ratio of 12.23, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.76 and a beta of 1.03. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $79.47 and a two-hundred day moving average of $78.78.

Principal Financial Group ( NYSE:PFG Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 28th. The company reported $2.16 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.97 by $0.19. Principal Financial Group had a net margin of 9.74% and a return on equity of 14.68%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.63 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that Principal Financial Group, Inc. will post 8.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 26th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 4th will be issued a dividend of $0.78 per share. This is a boost from Principal Financial Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.76. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 4th. This represents a $3.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.8%. Principal Financial Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 62.78%.

PFG has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on shares of Principal Financial Group from $73.00 to $72.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 30th. UBS Group lifted their target price on shares of Principal Financial Group from $85.00 to $87.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on shares of Principal Financial Group from $92.00 to $101.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 8th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reduced their target price on shares of Principal Financial Group from $90.00 to $88.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, August 4th. Finally, Piper Sandler boosted their price target on shares of Principal Financial Group from $88.00 to $89.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 3rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, five have assigned a Hold rating and three have issued a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Reduce” and a consensus target price of $86.90.

Principal Financial Group, Inc provides retirement, asset management, and insurance products and services to businesses, individuals, and institutional clients worldwide. The company operates through Retirement and Income Solutions, Principal Asset Management, and Benefits and Protection segments. The Retirement and Income Solutions segment provides retirement, and related financial products and services.

