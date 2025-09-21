Principal Spectrum Preferred Securities Active ETF $PREF Stock Holdings Lessened by Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC

Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC reduced its holdings in Principal Spectrum Preferred Securities Active ETF (NYSEARCA:PREF – Free Report) by 1.6% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,213,739 shares of the company’s stock after selling 19,498 shares during the quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC owned approximately 1.86% of Principal Spectrum Preferred Securities Active ETF worth $22,952,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Principal Spectrum Preferred Securities Active ETF by 3.3% in the 1st quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 20,653 shares of the company’s stock worth $386,000 after buying an additional 669 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Principal Spectrum Preferred Securities Active ETF by 17.4% in the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 230,176 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,301,000 after buying an additional 34,141 shares during the last quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC bought a new position in shares of Principal Spectrum Preferred Securities Active ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $229,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Principal Spectrum Preferred Securities Active ETF by 15.5% in the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 252,635 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,724,000 after buying an additional 33,874 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cerity Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of Principal Spectrum Preferred Securities Active ETF by 2.3% in the 1st quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 111,422 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,084,000 after buying an additional 2,500 shares during the last quarter.

Principal Spectrum Preferred Securities Active ETF stock opened at $19.16 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $18.97 and its 200-day moving average is $18.77. Principal Spectrum Preferred Securities Active ETF has a 1 year low of $18.06 and a 1 year high of $19.18.

The Principal Spectrum Preferred Securities Active ETF (PREF) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in broad credit fixed income. The fund is an actively managed fund with a primary focus on $1,000 par preferred securities. PREF was launched on Jul 10, 2017 and is managed by Principal.

