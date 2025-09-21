Professional Diversity Network (NASDAQ:IPDN) Upgraded to “Hold” at Wall Street Zen

Posted by on Sep 21st, 2025

Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Professional Diversity Network (NASDAQ:IPDNFree Report) to a hold rating in a research note released on Saturday morning.

Professional Diversity Network Stock Performance

IPDN opened at $2.76 on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $3.02 and its 200 day simple moving average is $2.23. Professional Diversity Network has a 1 year low of $0.97 and a 1 year high of $12.39. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.90 million, a PE ratio of -1.88 and a beta of 2.34.

Professional Diversity Network (NASDAQ:IPDNGet Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 14th. The information services provider reported ($0.23) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Professional Diversity Network had a negative return on equity of 65.71% and a negative net margin of 37.18%.The company had revenue of $1.64 million during the quarter.

Professional Diversity Network Company Profile

Professional Diversity Network, Inc operates online professional networking communities with career resources in the United States. It operates through three segments: Professional Diversity Network (PDN Network), National Association of Professional Women (NAPW Network), and RemoteMore USA (RemoteMore).

