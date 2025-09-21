Provident Bancorp (NASDAQ:PVBC) Upgraded by Wall Street Zen to Hold Rating

Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Provident Bancorp (NASDAQ:PVBC – Free Report) to a hold rating in a research note published on Saturday.
Provident Bancorp Stock Down 1.1%
PVBC stock opened at $12.78 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $227.23 million, a P/E ratio of 20.29 and a beta of 0.34. Provident Bancorp has a 52 week low of $10.09 and a 52 week high of $13.02. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $12.64 and its 200 day moving average price is $11.91. The company has a current ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04.
Provident Bancorp (NASDAQ:PVBC – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 24th. The bank reported $0.17 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.12 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $15.76 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $15.00 million. Provident Bancorp had a net margin of 11.26% and a return on equity of 4.56%. On average, research analysts expect that Provident Bancorp will post 0.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Institutional Trading of Provident Bancorp
About Provident Bancorp
Provident Bancorp, Inc is a Maryland corporation that was formed in 2019 to be the successor corporation to Provident Bancorp, Inc, a Massachusetts corporation, and the holding company for The Provident Bank. The Provident Bank, a subsidiary of Provident Bancorp, Inc is an innovative, commercial bank that finds solutions for its business and private clients.
Further Reading
- Five stocks we like better than Provident Bancorp
- Stock Sentiment Analysis: How it Works
- Caterpillar Stock Hits All-Time High—Is There More Room to Run?
- How to Short Nasdaq: An Easy-to-Follow Guide
- Berkshire-Backed Lennar Slides After Weak Q3 Earnings
- Value Investing: Is it a Good Strategy in 2022? (Hint: Always)
- Analysts Turn Bullish on Hershey—Is Pepsi the Next Value Play?
Receive News & Ratings for Provident Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Provident Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.