Provident Bancorp (NASDAQ:PVBC) Upgraded by Wall Street Zen to Hold Rating

Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Provident Bancorp (NASDAQ:PVBC – Free Report) to a hold rating in a research note published on Saturday.

Provident Bancorp Stock Down 1.1%

PVBC stock opened at $12.78 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $227.23 million, a P/E ratio of 20.29 and a beta of 0.34. Provident Bancorp has a 52 week low of $10.09 and a 52 week high of $13.02. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $12.64 and its 200 day moving average price is $11.91. The company has a current ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04.

Get Provident Bancorp alerts:

Provident Bancorp (NASDAQ:PVBC – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 24th. The bank reported $0.17 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.12 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $15.76 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $15.00 million. Provident Bancorp had a net margin of 11.26% and a return on equity of 4.56%. On average, research analysts expect that Provident Bancorp will post 0.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Trading of Provident Bancorp

About Provident Bancorp

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. BNP Paribas Financial Markets purchased a new stake in shares of Provident Bancorp in the fourth quarter valued at about $62,000. Traub Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Provident Bancorp in the second quarter valued at about $62,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its holdings in shares of Provident Bancorp by 400.8% in the second quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 5,143 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $64,000 after purchasing an additional 4,116 shares in the last quarter. Strs Ohio purchased a new stake in shares of Provident Bancorp in the first quarter valued at about $80,000. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Provident Bancorp in the second quarter valued at about $144,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.61% of the company’s stock.

(Get Free Report)

Provident Bancorp, Inc is a Maryland corporation that was formed in 2019 to be the successor corporation to Provident Bancorp, Inc, a Massachusetts corporation, and the holding company for The Provident Bank. The Provident Bank, a subsidiary of Provident Bancorp, Inc is an innovative, commercial bank that finds solutions for its business and private clients.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Provident Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Provident Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.