PTC (NASDAQ:PTC) Rating Increased to Strong-Buy at Wall Street Zen

Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of PTC (NASDAQ:PTC – Free Report) from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a research report released on Saturday.

Other equities analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on PTC from $200.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 31st. Rosenblatt Securities reissued a “buy” rating and set a $204.00 price objective on shares of PTC in a report on Tuesday, July 29th. KeyCorp reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $245.00 price objective (up from $192.00) on shares of PTC in a report on Thursday, July 31st. Royal Bank Of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of PTC from $224.00 to $235.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 31st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of PTC in a report on Tuesday, July 29th. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and five have given a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, PTC has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $202.14.

PTC Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:PTC opened at $205.95 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $24.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 48.57, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.12 and a beta of 1.18. PTC has a 52 week low of $133.38 and a 52 week high of $219.69. The company has a quick ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $207.24 and a 200 day moving average of $177.99.

PTC (NASDAQ:PTC – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 30th. The technology company reported $1.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.22 by $0.42. The business had revenue of $643.94 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $582.12 million. PTC had a return on equity of 17.09% and a net margin of 20.74%.The business’s quarterly revenue was up 24.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.98 earnings per share. PTC has set its FY 2025 guidance at 6.630-7.030 EPS. Q4 2025 guidance at 2.100-2.500 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that PTC will post 4.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity

In other news, EVP Staats Aaron C. Von sold 1,988 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $216.29, for a total transaction of $429,984.52. Following the sale, the executive vice president directly owned 15,743 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,405,053.47. This represents a 11.21% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 0.32% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of PTC. Cetera Investment Advisers lifted its stake in PTC by 6.6% in the 4th quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 5,794 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,065,000 after buying an additional 358 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its stake in PTC by 91.3% in the 4th quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 158,098 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $29,070,000 after buying an additional 75,441 shares in the last quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP lifted its stake in PTC by 240.4% in the 4th quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 37,100 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $6,822,000 after buying an additional 26,200 shares in the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC lifted its stake in PTC by 42.9% in the 4th quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 23,472 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $4,316,000 after buying an additional 7,047 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Voloridge Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in PTC in the 4th quarter valued at about $14,965,000. 95.14% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About PTC

PTC Inc operates as software company in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company provides Windchill, a suite that manages all aspects of the product development lifecycle(PLM) that provides real-time information sharing, dynamic data visualization, collaborate across geographically distributed teams, and enabling manufacturers to elevate product development, manufacturing, and field service processes; ThingWorx, a platform for Industrial Internet of Things; ServiceMax, a field service management solutions enable companies to asset uptime with optimized in-person and remote service and technician productivity with mobile tools.

Further Reading

