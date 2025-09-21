Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated $PEG Shares Sold by NorthCrest Asset Manangement LLC

NorthCrest Asset Manangement LLC reduced its holdings in Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated (NYSE:PEG – Free Report) by 7.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 8,371 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 683 shares during the period. NorthCrest Asset Manangement LLC’s holdings in Public Service Enterprise Group were worth $679,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. REAP Financial Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Public Service Enterprise Group by 105.9% in the fourth quarter. REAP Financial Group LLC now owns 315 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 162 shares in the last quarter. Headlands Technologies LLC purchased a new position in shares of Public Service Enterprise Group in the first quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Wealth Preservation Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Public Service Enterprise Group in the first quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Zions Bancorporation National Association UT purchased a new position in shares of Public Service Enterprise Group in the first quarter valued at approximately $50,000. Finally, Sound Income Strategies LLC lifted its position in shares of Public Service Enterprise Group by 105.9% in the first quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 702 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $58,000 after acquiring an additional 361 shares in the last quarter. 73.34% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on PEG shares. Barclays decreased their target price on Public Service Enterprise Group from $83.00 to $82.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 10th. UBS Group lifted their price objective on Public Service Enterprise Group from $97.00 to $103.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 25th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on Public Service Enterprise Group from $101.00 to $100.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, June 18th. Wall Street Zen raised Public Service Enterprise Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, September 6th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on Public Service Enterprise Group from $84.00 to $89.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 6th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and four have assigned a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $91.55.

Insider Activity

In other news, CEO Ralph A. Larossa sold 1,387 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.12, for a total transaction of $115,287.44. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 218,328 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $18,147,423.36. This represents a 0.63% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.19% of the company’s stock.

Public Service Enterprise Group Trading Up 0.5%

PEG opened at $81.57 on Friday. Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated has a 12 month low of $74.67 and a 12 month high of $95.22. The stock has a market capitalization of $40.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.60, a PEG ratio of 2.84 and a beta of 0.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30, a current ratio of 1.00 and a quick ratio of 0.76. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $84.39 and a 200 day moving average price of $82.09.

Public Service Enterprise Group (NYSE:PEG – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 5th. The utilities provider reported $0.77 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.70 by $0.07. Public Service Enterprise Group had a return on equity of 12.08% and a net margin of 17.78%.The firm had revenue of $2.81 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.49 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.63 EPS. Public Service Enterprise Group’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.8% on a year-over-year basis. Public Service Enterprise Group has set its FY 2025 guidance at 3.940-4.060 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated will post 3.67 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Public Service Enterprise Group Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 9th will be given a dividend of $0.63 per share. This represents a $2.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.1%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 9th. Public Service Enterprise Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 63.64%.

Public Service Enterprise Group Profile

Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated, through its subsidiaries, operates in electric and gas utility business in the United States. It operates through PSE&G and PSEG Power segments. The PSE&G segment transmits electricity; distributes electricity and natural gas to residential, commercial, and industrial customers; and appliance services and repairs to customers through its service territory, as well as invests in solar generation projects, and energy efficiency and related programs.

