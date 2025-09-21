Quest Diagnostics Incorporated $DGX Shares Acquired by Wedmont Private Capital

Wedmont Private Capital grew its stake in Quest Diagnostics Incorporated (NYSE:DGX – Free Report) by 3.1% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,603 shares of the medical research company’s stock after purchasing an additional 78 shares during the period. Wedmont Private Capital’s holdings in Quest Diagnostics were worth $452,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of DGX. Bruce G. Allen Investments LLC increased its holdings in shares of Quest Diagnostics by 57.8% in the first quarter. Bruce G. Allen Investments LLC now owns 183 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 67 shares during the period. First Horizon Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Quest Diagnostics by 76.6% in the first quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 189 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 82 shares in the last quarter. Golden State Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Quest Diagnostics by 157.3% in the first quarter. Golden State Wealth Management LLC now owns 193 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 118 shares in the last quarter. NBC Securities Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Quest Diagnostics in the first quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Finally, Continuum Advisory LLC boosted its stake in shares of Quest Diagnostics by 11,100.0% in the first quarter. Continuum Advisory LLC now owns 224 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 222 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.06% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts recently weighed in on DGX shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on Quest Diagnostics from $160.00 to $178.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 23rd. UBS Group decreased their price target on Quest Diagnostics from $176.00 to $175.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 18th. Truist Financial lifted their price target on Quest Diagnostics from $190.00 to $192.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 23rd. Evercore ISI set a $185.00 price target on Quest Diagnostics in a research note on Wednesday, July 23rd. Finally, Baird R W downgraded Quest Diagnostics from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, August 25th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, seven have assigned a Buy rating and ten have given a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Quest Diagnostics has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $186.00.

Quest Diagnostics Stock Performance

Quest Diagnostics stock opened at $183.69 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $20.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.00, a PEG ratio of 2.44 and a beta of 0.54. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $176.68 and a 200 day moving average price of $174.01. Quest Diagnostics Incorporated has a 52 week low of $146.17 and a 52 week high of $185.62. The company has a current ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71.

Quest Diagnostics (NYSE:DGX – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, July 22nd. The medical research company reported $2.62 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.57 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $2.76 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.73 billion. Quest Diagnostics had a return on equity of 15.24% and a net margin of 9.01%.The business’s quarterly revenue was up 15.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $2.35 earnings per share. Quest Diagnostics has set its FY 2025 guidance at 9.630-9.830 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Quest Diagnostics Incorporated will post 9.7 earnings per share for the current year.

Quest Diagnostics Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 20th. Investors of record on Friday, October 3rd will be paid a $0.80 dividend. This represents a $3.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.7%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, October 3rd. Quest Diagnostics’s dividend payout ratio is presently 38.32%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Quest Diagnostics

In other Quest Diagnostics news, SVP Patrick Plewman sold 5,535 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $175.00, for a total transaction of $968,625.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president directly owned 19,219 shares in the company, valued at $3,363,325. This represents a 22.36% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Karthik Kuppusamy sold 8,269 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $167.40, for a total value of $1,384,230.60. Following the sale, the senior vice president owned 10,660 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,784,484. This represents a 43.68% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 24,496 shares of company stock valued at $4,278,787 over the last quarter. Insiders own 8.16% of the company’s stock.

Quest Diagnostics Company Profile

Quest Diagnostics Incorporated provides diagnostic testing and services in the United States and internationally. The company develops and delivers diagnostic information services, such as routine, non-routine and advanced clinical testing, anatomic pathology testing, and other diagnostic information services.

Featured Stories

