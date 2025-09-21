Rackspace Technology (NASDAQ:RXT) Upgraded to “Hold” at Wall Street Zen

Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Rackspace Technology (NASDAQ:RXT – Free Report) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report published on Saturday morning.

A number of other analysts have also recently commented on RXT. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price objective on Rackspace Technology from $1.75 to $1.40 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, August 12th. Raymond James Financial reiterated a “market perform” rating on shares of Rackspace Technology in a research report on Monday, June 2nd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Reduce” and an average price target of $1.58.

RXT stock opened at $1.44 on Friday. Rackspace Technology has a 1-year low of $1.00 and a 1-year high of $3.41. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $1.32 and a 200-day moving average price of $1.39. The stock has a market capitalization of $344.68 million, a P/E ratio of -0.89 and a beta of 2.06.

Rackspace Technology (NASDAQ:RXT – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 7th. The company reported ($0.06) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.05) by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $666.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $658.86 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($0.08) EPS. Rackspace Technology’s revenue was down 2.7% on a year-over-year basis. Rackspace Technology has set its Q3 2025 guidance at -0.060–0.040 EPS.

In other Rackspace Technology news, CEO Amar Maletira sold 1,780,619 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.35, for a total transaction of $2,403,835.65. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer owned 4,608,619 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,221,635.65. The trade was a 27.87% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Anthony Scott sold 40,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.43, for a total value of $57,200.00. Following the sale, the director directly owned 191,045 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $273,194.35. This represents a 17.31% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 2.90% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Rackspace Technology by 17.9% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,064,549 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,643,000 after purchasing an additional 313,636 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in Rackspace Technology by 25.5% during the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,437,879 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,840,000 after purchasing an additional 292,249 shares during the period. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Rackspace Technology by 42.4% in the first quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. now owns 1,255,023 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,121,000 after acquiring an additional 373,875 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Rackspace Technology by 4,053.5% in the first quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 846,112 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,430,000 after acquiring an additional 825,741 shares during the period. Finally, Northern Trust Corp boosted its stake in shares of Rackspace Technology by 5.9% in the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 589,177 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,302,000 after acquiring an additional 32,716 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 82.48% of the company’s stock.

Rackspace Technology, Inc operates as a multi cloud technology services company in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and The Asia-Pacific region. It operates through three segments: Multicloud Services, Apps & Cross Platform, and OpenStack Public Cloud. The company provides public and private cloud managed services, which allow customers to determine, manage, and optimize the right infrastructure, platforms, and services; professional services related to designing and building multi cloud solutions and cloud-native applications; and managed hosting and colocation services.

