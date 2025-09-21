Raymond James Financial, Inc. (NYSE:RJF) Receives $163.80 Average Price Target from Analysts

Raymond James Financial, Inc. (NYSE:RJF – Get Free Report) has earned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the twelve ratings firms that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The average 12-month target price among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $163.80.
RJF has been the subject of several analyst reports. JMP Securities upped their target price on Raymond James Financial from $175.00 to $180.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, July 14th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of Raymond James Financial from $155.00 to $163.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of Raymond James Financial from $151.00 to $172.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 24th. Citigroup reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Raymond James Financial in a research report on Monday, July 14th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upped their price target on shares of Raymond James Financial from $167.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 24th.
NYSE:RJF opened at $174.15 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $165.82 and a 200-day simple moving average of $151.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 1.04 and a quick ratio of 1.02. The firm has a market cap of $34.72 billion, a PE ratio of 17.07, a P/E/G ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 1.04. Raymond James Financial has a 1-year low of $117.57 and a 1-year high of $175.27.
Raymond James Financial (NYSE:RJF – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 23rd. The financial services provider reported $2.18 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.36 by ($0.18). The business had revenue of $3.40 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.38 billion. Raymond James Financial had a net margin of 13.56% and a return on equity of 18.38%. The company’s revenue was up 5.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.39 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that Raymond James Financial will post 11.17 EPS for the current year.
The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, October 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.50 per share. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.1%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, October 1st. Raymond James Financial’s dividend payout ratio is presently 19.61%.
Raymond James Financial, Inc, a financial holding company, through its subsidiaries, engages in the underwriting, distribution, trading, and brokerage of equity and debt securities, and the sale of mutual funds and other investment products in the United States, Canada, Europe, and internationally. The company operates through Private Client Group, Capital Markets, Asset Management, RJ Bank, and Other segments.
