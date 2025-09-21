RBC Bearings Incorporated (NYSE:RBC) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from Brokerages

RBC Bearings Incorporated (NYSE:RBC – Get Free Report) has been assigned an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the eight analysts that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation, five have assigned a buy recommendation and one has given a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $425.1667.

RBC has been the topic of several research analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their target price on shares of RBC Bearings from $375.00 to $416.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 8th. Zacks Research upgraded shares of RBC Bearings from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 13th. Truist Financial upped their target price on shares of RBC Bearings from $431.00 to $455.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 4th. KeyCorp upped their target price on shares of RBC Bearings from $405.00 to $450.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 15th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft began coverage on shares of RBC Bearings in a research note on Wednesday, July 16th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $480.00 price objective on the stock.

RBC Bearings Stock Performance

Shares of RBC Bearings stock opened at $379.88 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $11.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 47.84, a PEG ratio of 2.94 and a beta of 1.73. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $391.18 and its 200 day moving average is $365.59. RBC Bearings has a 1 year low of $272.50 and a 1 year high of $416.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 3.33 and a quick ratio of 1.33.

RBC Bearings (NYSE:RBC – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, August 1st. The industrial products company reported $2.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.74 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $436.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $432.63 million. RBC Bearings had a net margin of 15.20% and a return on equity of 10.14%. RBC Bearings’s revenue was up 7.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $2.54 EPS. RBC Bearings has set its Q2 2026 guidance at EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that RBC Bearings will post 9.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling at RBC Bearings

In other news, COO Daniel A. Bergeron sold 48,743 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $402.75, for a total value of $19,631,243.25. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer owned 111,134 shares in the company, valued at $44,759,218.50. This represents a 30.49% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 1.90% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On RBC Bearings

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Park Avenue Securities LLC lifted its stake in shares of RBC Bearings by 50.8% in the 1st quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 2,647 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $852,000 after purchasing an additional 892 shares during the period. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in RBC Bearings in the 1st quarter worth approximately $253,000. Deutsche Bank AG increased its holdings in RBC Bearings by 2.9% in the 4th quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 1,768 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $529,000 after acquiring an additional 49 shares in the last quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System increased its holdings in RBC Bearings by 21.3% in the 1st quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 5,700 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,834,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Personal CFO Solutions LLC purchased a new stake in RBC Bearings in the 1st quarter worth approximately $296,000.

About RBC Bearings

RBC Bearings Incorporated manufactures and markets engineered precision bearings, components, and systems in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, Aerospace/Defense and Industrial. The company produces plain bearings with self-lubricating or metal-to-metal designs, including rod end bearings, spherical plain bearings, and journal bearings; roller bearings, such as tapered roller bearings, needle roller bearings, and needle bearing track rollers and cam followers, which are anti-friction products that are used in industrial applications and military aircraft platforms; and ball bearings include high precision aerospace, airframe control, thin section, and industrial ball bearings that utilize high precision ball elements to reduce friction in high-speed applications.

Featured Stories

