Regency Centers Corporation $REG Shares Acquired by Swedbank AB

Swedbank AB increased its stake in Regency Centers Corporation (NASDAQ:REG – Free Report) by 14.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 208,305 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 26,905 shares during the period. Swedbank AB’s holdings in Regency Centers were worth $14,838,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of REG. Wayfinding Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Regency Centers in the first quarter valued at $25,000. Heck Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Regency Centers in the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd raised its stake in shares of Regency Centers by 42.3% in the first quarter. Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd now owns 505 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. Sentry Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Regency Centers in the first quarter valued at $38,000. Finally, GKV Capital Management Co. Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Regency Centers in the first quarter valued at $40,000. 96.07% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Regency Centers Stock Performance

Shares of REG stock opened at $70.27 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $71.53 and its two-hundred day moving average is $71.46. The firm has a market cap of $12.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.84, a PEG ratio of 3.04 and a beta of 1.09. Regency Centers Corporation has a 1 year low of $63.44 and a 1 year high of $78.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a current ratio of 1.13.

Regency Centers Announces Dividend

Regency Centers ( NASDAQ:REG Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 29th. The company reported $1.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.12 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $369.85 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $366.35 million. Regency Centers had a return on equity of 6.05% and a net margin of 27.00%.The business’s quarterly revenue was up 6.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.06 earnings per share. Regency Centers has set its FY 2025 guidance at 4.590-4.630 EPS. Analysts predict that Regency Centers Corporation will post 4.54 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 2nd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 11th will be issued a dividend of $0.705 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 11th. This represents a $2.82 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.0%. Regency Centers’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 131.78%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts have recently issued reports on REG shares. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH assumed coverage on Regency Centers in a research note on Tuesday, September 9th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $76.00 price objective on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on Regency Centers from $79.00 to $81.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 27th. Wall Street Zen lowered Regency Centers from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, July 5th. Mizuho increased their target price on Regency Centers from $74.00 to $77.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 20th. Finally, Scotiabank increased their target price on Regency Centers from $75.00 to $76.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, six have issued a Buy rating and five have given a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Regency Centers currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $78.42.

Regency Centers Company Profile

Regency Centers is a preeminent national owner, operator, and developer of shopping centers located in suburban trade areas with compelling demographics. Our portfolio includes thriving properties merchandised with highly productive grocers, restaurants, service providers, and best-in-class retailers that connect to their neighborhoods, communities, and customers.

