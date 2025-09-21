Regions Financial Corporation $RF Shares Acquired by Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd

Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd increased its stake in Regions Financial Corporation (NYSE:RF – Free Report) by 2.2% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 161,033 shares of the bank’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,467 shares during the quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd’s holdings in Regions Financial were worth $3,787,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its stake in shares of Regions Financial by 3.7% in the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 44,211,562 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $960,717,000 after buying an additional 1,562,512 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Regions Financial by 6.5% in the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 31,092,742 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $675,645,000 after buying an additional 1,909,162 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Regions Financial by 35.7% in the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 20,990,446 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $456,122,000 after buying an additional 5,521,772 shares in the last quarter. Amundi grew its stake in shares of Regions Financial by 20.4% in the first quarter. Amundi now owns 10,010,267 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $198,721,000 after buying an additional 1,696,347 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in shares of Regions Financial by 0.5% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 5,989,323 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $130,148,000 after buying an additional 32,082 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.39% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Roger W. Jenkins acquired 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 13th. The shares were bought at an average price of $25.48 per share, with a total value of $101,920.00. Following the purchase, the director owned 6,383 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $162,638.84. This represents a 167.86% increase in their ownership of the stock. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, EVP David R. Keenan sold 30,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.01, for a total value of $750,300.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president directly owned 90,915 shares in the company, valued at $2,273,784.15. This represents a 24.81% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.29% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

RF opened at $27.14 on Friday. Regions Financial Corporation has a 12 month low of $17.74 and a 12 month high of $27.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 0.82 and a quick ratio of 0.82. The stock has a market cap of $24.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.62, a P/E/G ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 1.02. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $26.13 and its 200 day moving average price is $23.13.

Regions Financial (NYSE:RF – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Friday, July 18th. The bank reported $0.60 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.56 by $0.04. Regions Financial had a return on equity of 13.08% and a net margin of 21.81%.The firm had revenue of $1.91 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.86 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.52 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 10.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that Regions Financial Corporation will post 2.26 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 1st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 2nd will be paid a $0.265 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 2nd. This represents a $1.06 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.9%. This is a boost from Regions Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. Regions Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 49.30%.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on RF shares. Citigroup raised their price target on shares of Regions Financial from $27.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 24th. Stephens raised their price target on shares of Regions Financial from $24.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, July 21st. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Regions Financial from $27.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, July 21st. Barclays reissued an “underweight” rating and set a $27.00 price target (up previously from $24.00) on shares of Regions Financial in a research report on Monday, July 21st. Finally, DA Davidson raised their price target on shares of Regions Financial from $25.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 21st. Twelve investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, seven have given a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $27.47.

Regions Financial Corporation, a financial holding company, provides banking and bank-related services to individual and corporate customers. It operates through three segments: Corporate Bank, Consumer Bank, and Wealth Management. The Corporate Bank segment offers commercial banking services, such as commercial and industrial, commercial real estate, and investor real estate lending; equipment lease financing; deposit products; and securities underwriting and placement, loan syndication and placement, foreign exchange, derivatives, merger and acquisition, and other advisory services.

