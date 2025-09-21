Reinsurance Group of America, Incorporated $RGA Stock Position Lifted by Wedmont Private Capital

Wedmont Private Capital lifted its holdings in Reinsurance Group of America, Incorporated (NYSE:RGA – Free Report) by 4.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 2,218 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 92 shares during the quarter. Wedmont Private Capital’s holdings in Reinsurance Group of America were worth $433,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of RGA. ProShare Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Reinsurance Group of America by 48.3% during the fourth quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 4,259 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $910,000 after buying an additional 1,388 shares in the last quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in Reinsurance Group of America by 653.6% during the fourth quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC now owns 31,107 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $6,645,000 after buying an additional 26,979 shares in the last quarter. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC boosted its stake in Reinsurance Group of America by 27.4% during the fourth quarter. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC now owns 255,898 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $54,667,000 after buying an additional 55,086 shares in the last quarter. Vise Technologies Inc. bought a new position in Reinsurance Group of America during the fourth quarter valued at about $219,000. Finally, Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio boosted its stake in Reinsurance Group of America by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 42,633 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $9,108,000 after buying an additional 113 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 95.11% of the company’s stock.

Reinsurance Group of America Stock Down 1.3%

RGA opened at $186.21 on Friday. Reinsurance Group of America, Incorporated has a fifty-two week low of $159.25 and a fifty-two week high of $233.81. The business has a 50-day moving average of $190.89 and a 200-day moving average of $193.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 0.16 and a quick ratio of 0.16. The company has a market capitalization of $12.31 billion, a PE ratio of 16.16 and a beta of 0.59.

Reinsurance Group of America Increases Dividend

Reinsurance Group of America ( NYSE:RGA Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 31st. The insurance provider reported $4.72 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.58 by ($0.86). Reinsurance Group of America had a return on equity of 12.56% and a net margin of 3.54%.The firm had revenue of $5.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.70 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $5.48 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.8% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that Reinsurance Group of America, Incorporated will post 22.9 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 26th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 12th were paid a dividend of $0.93 per share. This is a boost from Reinsurance Group of America’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.89. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, August 12th. This represents a $3.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.0%. Reinsurance Group of America’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 32.29%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

RGA has been the subject of several research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on Reinsurance Group of America from $237.00 to $264.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 8th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on Reinsurance Group of America from $249.00 to $241.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, August 4th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on Reinsurance Group of America from $210.00 to $195.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, August 18th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and four have given a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $242.27.

About Reinsurance Group of America

Reinsurance Group of America, Incorporated engages in reinsurance business. The company offers individual and group life and health insurance products, such as term life, credit life, universal life, whole life, group life and health, joint and last survivor insurance, critical illness, disability, and longevity products; asset-intensive and financial reinsurance products; and other capital motivated solutions.

